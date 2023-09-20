Concerts Kane Brown to bring ‘In the Air Tour’ to Fenway in summer 2024 The Boston show will take place Saturday, July 20 with special guests Jon Pardi, LOCASH, and RaeLynn. Kane Brown performs at Fenway Park on June 23, 2023. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

Event Ticket Link https://www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/kane-brown

Country music star Kane Brown announced his return to Fenway Park this week with a show scheduled for summer 2024.

In June, Brown reportedly made history as the first Black artist to sell out a headlining show at the iconic ballpark as he rocked Fenway along one of the stops on his “Drunk or Dreaming Tour.”

The five-time American Music Awards-winning artist will kick off his “In the Air Tour” in March and hit 29 cities.

The Fenway show will take place Saturday, July 20 with special guests Jon Pardi, LOCASH, and RaeLynn.

Brown’s newest single, “I Can Feel It,” drops Thursday.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit redsox.com/concerts.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events