Kane Brown to bring ‘In the Air Tour’ to Fenway in summer 2024

Country music star Kane Brown announced his return to Fenway Park this week with a show scheduled for summer 2024.
In June, Brown reportedly made history as the first Black artist to sell out a headlining show at the iconic ballpark as he rocked Fenway along one of the stops on his “Drunk or Dreaming Tour.”
The five-time American Music Awards-winning artist will kick off his “In the Air Tour” in March and hit 29 cities.
The Fenway show will take place Saturday, July 20 with special guests Jon Pardi, LOCASH, and RaeLynn.
Brown’s newest single, “I Can Feel It,” drops Thursday.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit redsox.com/concerts.
