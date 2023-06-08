Concerts Enjoy live music at Boston Harbor Hotel’s ‘Summer in the City’ concert series The annual series brings free live music to the waterfront on weekday evenings. A blues band performs from the hotel's barge stage during a previous "Summer in the City" concert series. Courtesy of the Boston Harbor Hotel

The Boston Harbor Hotel brings back its annual “Summer in the City” live music series for the 24th year. Every Tuesday through Friday evening, starting on June 8 and ending August 25, guests can hear free, live music at the Harborwalk Terrace overlooking the water by the Boston Harbor Hotel on the waterfront.

Different bands will perform nightly from the hotel’s floating barge stage, and artists span a range of genres like soul, R&B, country, jazz, and DJ. Those interested can stay updated with the full lineup of artists here.

Make a night of it by dining alfresco at the Rowes Wharf Sea Grill or the Harborwalk Terrace, taking in the sunset, the sounds of music, and a new seasonal menu. Summertime highlights at the Sea Grill include lobster bao buns, tuna crudo, and a new cocktail called ‘Watermelon Sugar.’

“Our commitment to providing unparalleled waterfront entertainment and dining experiences remains unwavering, and we are delighted to bring back the Summer in the City Series for its 24th year,” said Boston Harbor Hotel general manager Stephen Johnson in a statement.

All music performances throughout the summer are open to the public.

