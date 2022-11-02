Concerts Meet up with Rosanne Cash, Louden Wainwright III and more when NPR’s ‘Mountain Stage’ comes to Boston The radio show happens at Berklee Performance Center on Dec. 4.

In recent years, artists appearing on the weekly “Mountain Stage” radio program (distributed by NPR and heard locally every Saturday on WUMB 91.9 from 2-4 p.m.) have included Asleep at the Wheel, Rodney Crowell, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Mary Gauthier, Colin Hay, The Milk Carton Kids, John Pizzarelli, and Dar Williams.

Aside from the stellar list of performers, there are two key words: “recent” and “weekly.” The show has been on the air for a long time. Since, in fact, 1983. And yes, it’s broadcast every week, with an ever-shifting lineup of both veteran and rising-star singer-songwriters, traditionalists, jazz musicians, and more.

Though usually emanating from the Culture Center Theatre in Charleston, West Virginia (“Mountain Stage” is produced by West Virginia Public Radio), the show regularly goes on the road, with performances recorded for later broadcast. That’s the case with an upcoming visit to Boston when a live audience will have a chance to experience the musical offerings of Rosanne Cash, Louden Wainwright III, Ali McGuirk, and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at Berklee Performance Center. Acts will be introduced by singer-songwriter Kathy Mattea, who took over hosting duties last year.

Here’s a brief guide to the sorts of music in store. Rosanne Cash has been labeled a “country pop pioneer.” Louden Wainwright III easily swings from sweet to grim to quite funny folkie moods. Ali McGuirk is as comfortable singing folk songs as she is with R&B tunes. Molly Tuttle mixes a beautiful voice with some fine flat-picking and the accompaniment of her bluegrass band. One never knows if or when Mattea will pick up a guitar and join in on singing and playing.

If you can’t make it to the show, you can still hear it later, as it’s expected to be broadcast sometime in December. Information on future scheduling can be found here: https://mountainstage.org/mountain-stage-radio/

