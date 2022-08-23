Concerts Here’s the concert lineup for Boston’s new MGM Music Hall James Taylor, Bruno Mars, and others will play at the new concert venue and Fenway Park neighbor this year. The interior of MGM Music Hall at Fenway. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a state-of-the-art music venue located next to Fenway Park, is welcoming artists big and small during its few months in operation.

The new 5,000-person venue, located at 2 Lansdowne St., is an effort spearheaded by Fenway Music Company, a collaboration between Fenway Sports Management and entertainment giant Live Nation, which also owns and operates the nearby House of Blues.

The venue is positioning itself as the premier option for mid-sized music venues, offering a space that is smaller than arenas like T.D. Garden but larger than House of Blues (2,500 people), Roadrunner (3,500), and Big Night Live (2,000).

Some of the acts set to take the stage for the first few shows at the venue are hard rock group Godsmack (August 27), singer-songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band (August 29 and 30), pop star Bruno Mars (September 7, 9, and 11), and rapper Lil Nas X (September 18).

MGM Music Hall’s slate continues throughout the fall into early 2023 with top artists including Jack Harlow (October 9 and 10), Demi Lovato (October 13), Arcade Fire and Beck (November 8 and 9), The 1975 (November 4 and 5), deadmau5 and Nero (December 16), and Vance Joy (February 8, 2023).

Here is a list of all the scheduled concerts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, with links to tickets for every show.

August

Godsmack (with Otherwise)

Saturday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

James Taylor & His All-Star Band

Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30 at 8 p.m.

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show (with Morgan Wade)

Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.

September

Dalton and the Sheriffs

Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m.

Bruno Mars

Wednesday, September 7, Friday, September 9, and Sunday, September 11 at 8 p.m.

Bauhaus

Tuesday, September 13 at 8 p.m.

Porcupine Tree Closure / Continuation

Wednesday, September 14 at 8 p.m.

Rosalía

Thursday, September 15 at 8:30 p.m.

In This Moment (with Nothing More, Cherry Bombs, Sleep Token)

Friday, September 16 at 6 p.m.

Roxy Music 50th Anniversary Tour

Saturday, September 17 at 8 p.m.

Lil Nas X

Sunday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Lamb Of God (with Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence)

Wednesday, September 21 at 6 p.m.

COIN (with Miloe)

Friday, September 23 at 8 p.m.

Alec Benjamin (with Claire Rosinkranz, Madeline The Person)

Saturday, September 24 at 8 p.m.

Kevin Gates (with Morray, Hunxho, DJ CHOSE)

Sunday, September 25 at 8 p.m.

Haymakers for Hope – Belles of the Brawl IX (21+)

Thursday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The B-52s (with KC & the Sunshine Band)

Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m.

October

The Mars Volta (with Teri Gender Bender)

Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m.

Gusttavo Lima

Sunday, October 2 at 9 p.m.

The Gaslight Anthem (with Jeff Rosenstock)

Tuesday, October 4 at 8 p.m.

Jeff Beck: Live in Concert

Thursday, October 6 at 8 p.m.

Dustin Lynch (with Adam Sanders)

Friday, October 7 at 8 p.m.

Jack Harlow (with The Homies)

Sunday October 9 at 7:45 p.m. and Monday, October 10 at 7 p.m.

Demi Lovato (with Royal & the Serpent)

Thursday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Two Friends present Big Bootie Land

Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at 8 p.m.

Judas Priest (with Queensryche)

Sunday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

SABATON (with Epica)

Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m.

Noah Kahan (with Stephen Sanchez)

Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m.

Mt. Joy (with The Brook & The Bluff)

Tuesday, October 25 at 8 p.m.

Ray LaMontagne (with Lily Meola)

Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Parker McCollum (with Bailey Zimmerman)

Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m.

November

The 1975

Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m.

Arcade Fire (with Beck)

Tuesday, November 8 and Wednesday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m.

ITZY

Thursday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The Revivalists (with Paris Jackson)

Friday, November 11 at 8 p.m.

The Disco Biscuits

Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m.

Yung Gravy & bbno$

Wednesday, November 16 at 8 p.m.

I Prevail (with Pierce The Veil, Fit for a King, Stand Atlantic)

Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m.

Amon Amarth (with Carcass, Obituary, Cattle Decapitation)

Wednesday, November 23 at 6:30 p.m.

MÅNESKIN

Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m.

December

deadmau5 (with Nero)

Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

February 2023

Vance Joy

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8 p.m.

