Move to the music of Milton Nascimento The Brazilian superstar's final tour makes a stop in Boston on October 9. Marcos Hermes

As part of what is being billed as his “One Final Music Session” tour, Brazilian singer Milton Nascimento will hit the stage of Berklee Performance Center a couple weeks shy of his 80th birthday.

Since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1967, Nascimento, who has been singing since he was a teenager, has used the natural gift of his beautiful voice to write and perform songs that often tackle issues of social and political injustice.

But it hasn’t been just the words and their messages that have earned him five Grammys for his three dozen-plus albums, many of which have gone gold and platinum. A lot of his popularity has been due to his refusal to stick with just one kind of music. No pigeon-holing for him!

Sure, there’s plenty of the jazzy and traditional Brazilian folk sound one would expect from the Rio de Janeiro-based, internationally renowned star. But Nascimento, who has revealed that as a kid he would listen to everything from American R&B and rock to bossa nova and samba – and was especially fond of the voice of Ray Charles – has regularly interspersed bits and pieces of different styles and genres into his records and shows.

Yet there’s one very special ingredient in his voice that has made him so attractive to listen to. While picking up a guitar or sitting down at a piano or squeezing an accordion, he’s also able to effortlessly shift from his normal tenor to a full-bodied falsetto – a talent that he’s shown off for half a century, and that’s still going strong.

Nascimento has also kept company with the right people over the years. He’s recorded with, among others, Paul Simon, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, and Pat Metheny. And he co-wrote and performed the song “Breath After Breath” with Duran Duran on “The Wedding Album.” For the record, on that tune, Simon Le Bon sings in English, and Nascimento sings in Portuguese.

