Concerts Never miss Alvvays when they perform in Boston The Canadian indie pop band will be revving up behind their new album "Blue Rev" at Roadrunner on Nov. 18. Alvvays. Handout

Event Link https://www.bowerypresents.com/boston/shows/detail/438803-alvvays Event Ticket Link https://www.axs.com/events/438803/alvvays-tickets

Alvvays (pronounced ‘Always’ – the two ‘v’s’ make a ‘w,’ get it?) – will be performing in Boston at Roadrunner on Nov. 18.

This Canadian indie pop band is currently based out of Toronto, Ontario. Their self-titled debut album, released in 2014, topped the U.S. college charts and was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize — a feat they repeated with their second studio album, 2017’s “Antisocialites.”

Their third album, “Blue Rev,” will be released on Oct. 7.

“Blue Rev was a wine cooler that my peers and I drank at rink dances and in graveyards,” lead singer and songwriter Molly Rankin told Rolling Stone. “It really is the taste of my youth in a way. It’s reminiscent of cough syrup. I’ve actually never had a cold one, because it was always someone’s brother supplying these things to us.”

Advertisement:

One of the songs on this album, “Belinda Says,” pays homage to the Go-Go’s singer Belinda Carlisle while also keeping the characteristic guitar chords and vocals that Alvvays is known for.

“Blue Rev,” which was five years in the making according to Rankin, ​​is “classic indie pop dynamics meet sweetly dark lyrical turns for an album that improves listen on listen,” according to Rough Trade.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events