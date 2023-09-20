Concerts Vermont native Noah Kahan is playing Fenway in summer 2024 The local singer-songwriter's "We'll All Be Here Forever Tour" wraps up in Boston on July 19 with special guests Mt. Joy. Noah Kahan performs at Boston Calling on May 27, 2023. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Event Ticket Link https://registration.ticketmaster.com/noahkahan

Call your mom. Call your friends. Call everyone you know. New England native Noah Kahan will bring his “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” to Fenway Park next summer.

Kahan, who was raised in Vermont and New Hampshire, built the hype up earlier this week when he teased a photo of himself in a Red Sox jersey leaning against a pole in Fenway’s Grandstand 24 section on Instagram with the caption “’24.”

Live Nation’s announcement on Wednesday follows Kahan’s sold-out 2022 and 2023 Stick Season Tour runs, which included stops at the Bank of Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. Kahan also performed at Boston Calling in May. He announced 2024 dates in Europe and the U.K. last month.

Advertisement:

Kahan recently released a new version of his deeply emotional song, “Call Your Mom,” with fellow singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine, and earlier this summer, he worked with Grammy Award-nominated Post Malone on a version of “Dial Drunk,” which peaked at No. 1 on both the alternative and AAA radio charts.

The 32-date North American leg of the 2024 tour will kick off in Vancouver in March before bringing it home to the beloved ballpark in Boston on Friday, July 19, with special guests Mt. Joy.

To access tickets sales, fans must register before Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10 p.m.

Fans who register will then be randomly selected to receive a code that would grant them access to a presale on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general ticket sale on Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events