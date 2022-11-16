Concerts Prepare to get intimate with Elvis Costello in Beverly Elvis and the Imposters hit the Cabot March 7, along with nearby dates in Portsmouth and Worcester. Elvis Costello.

He was just here in August, but Elvis Costello is coming back in a big way. Except, small. Allow us to explain.

The original angry young man, fresh off a 10-show residency at the 500-seat Gramercy Theatre in New York City in February, is jumping into a tour of similarly small venues with his band The Imposters next spring. But even though the theaters are small, New England is still getting a big chunk of Elvis. Closest to Boston, Beverly’s Cabot Theatre will host him March 7, and he’ll also be making stops at the Music Hall in Portsmouth (March 6) and the Hanover Theatre in Worcester (March 4).

It’s all part of his tour in support of “A Boy Named If,” the third album in a trilogy that is arguably Costello’s best threesome since some of his very earliest records — the lush, character-driven “Look Now,” 2020’s quirky, lively “Hey Clockface,” and this year’s “If,” which finds Costello in full rocker mode (albeit with the usual melodic jangle and sly turns of phrase).

At their Leader Bank Pavilion show over the summer, Costello and the Imposters delivered a cathartic post-pandemic set of high-octane numbers from “A Boy Named If,” along with classics like “Pump It Up” and “Radio, Radio,” and deep tracks like “Mystery Dance,” “I’ll Wear It Proudly,” and “You Belong To Me.” When they hit the Cabot next spring, one can only imagine he might be moved to dig even deeper in such an intimate setting.

“This is one of the biggest artists we’ve ever had on our stage,” said J. Casey Soward, executive director of The Cabot. “We could not be more excited to welcome Elvis to Beverly and share this incredible musical experience with our North Shore community.”

Soward also had a warning for fans of the new wave icon, who first came on the scene more than 35 albums ago with 1977’s classic “My Aim Is True”: “Be sure to buy your tickets early, we’re expecting a full house for this one.”

Tickets go on sale to Cabot Club members on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. and remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

