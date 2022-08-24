Concerts Read into literary rockers Titus Andronicus at Crystal Ballroom Influenced by the likes of Neutral Milk Hotel and Pulp, the raucous band comes to Somerville Oct. 27. Titus Andronicus performs on stage Titus Andronicus (via Instagram)

Led by guitarist and singer Patrick Stickles, Titus Andronicus takes its name from the Shakespeare play. Hailing from New Jersey and influenced by the likes of Neutral Milk Hotel and Pulp, they have a raucous and individual take on punk rock combined with literary references.

When asked about the purpose of their music, Sickles told Kerrang, “It’s not to get rich. This is my form of public service. If I knew I wasn’t having a positive impact for certain people – not everybody in the world, but certain people, and they do exist – without them I would have thrown in the towel a long time ago. Probably right as soon as I figured out I wasn’t going to get rich or famous.”

But Titus Andronicus, founded in 2005, has definitely achieved a certain level of fame. They have performed live on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” as well as “Last Call with Carson Daly” twice.

Their songs have also been featured in multiple TV shows – the song “Titus Andronicus” was used in an episode of TV show “Elementary” and “Titus Andronicus Forever” was featured in the show “Bored to Death” (and the film “Premium Rush”). “Dimed out” was used as the closing song in the show “Billions.”

Their seventh studio album, “Will to Live,” will be released on Sept. 30 this year. Their performance at the Crystal Ballroom on Oct. 27 wraps up the North American tour they are on to support this album.

