Concerts See Alicia Keys live at the Garden this summer The R&B singer brings her national tour to Boston in July.

Tickets are currently on sale for Alicia Keys’ “Keys to the Summer” tour, which makes a stop at the TD Garden on Sunday, July 9. Boston will be one of 23 stops on her summer tour, which kicks off on June 28 in Florida and wraps on August 2 in California.

This cross-country tour will mark the singer’s first time performing a 360 in-the-round show. “I describe [the show] as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses!” Keys said in a statement.

Keys is one of the most decorated R&B singers of all time, with 15 Grammys and 9 Billboard awards among her accolades. She was signed by Columbia Records when she was 15, and rose to fame in 2001 with the release of her first album, “Songs in a Minor,” including her hit “Fallin’.” Since then, she’s recorded other soulful smash hits like “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “Girl on Fire.”

Twenty-two-year-old Afrobeats singer Libianca will open for Keys. Tickets to the Garden show are currently on sale starting at $79.

