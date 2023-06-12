Concerts See country superstar Vince Gill at TD Garden for free The Grammy winner takes the stage to celebrate the Jim Irsay Collection of iconic rock music artifacts. Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill has won 22 Grammy awards.

Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill will join Indianapolis Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and his all-star band for a free performance on July 15 at Boston’s TD Garden. The one-night concert celebrates The Jim Irsay Collection’s only stop in New England, which fills the venue’s concourse with the traveling museum’s prized iconic artifacts from rock music, American history, and pop culture.

Garnering fanfare from musical memorabilia fans around the globe, Irsay’s exhibition includes world-famous guitar and instruments used by the greatest artists in music history, including Bob Dylan, The Beatles, James Brown, Prince, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Elton John, Johnny Cash, Jerry Garcia, Les Paul, David Gilmour, Jim Morrison, Pete Townshend, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain, John Coltrane, The Edge, and other icons, as well as signed photos, handwritten lyrics, and other historic music memorabilia.

Not limited to music, the collection also includes such historical and pop culture items as an 1823 William J. Stone printing of the Declaration of Independence; artifacts and signed documents from numerous U.S. Presidents; handwritten documents and artifacts from women’s suffrage pioneer Susan B. Anthony; and renowned American author Jack Kerouac’s original 119-foot “On the Road” scroll.

In addition to Gill, other special guest performers for Boston’s show will be announced closer to the event date. The Jim Irsay Band itself is a who’s who of rock musicians, including Kenny Aronoff on drums (he has worked with Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan); Billy Branch on harmonica he’s (a three-time Grammy nominee); Tom Bukovac on guitar (he has played on more than 700 albums with major artists); Mike Mills on bass and vocals (he’s a founding member of R.E.M.); Danny Nucci on guitar and saxophone (he’s an actor in “Titanic” and “The Rock”); Michael Ramoson keyboards (he has worked with John Mellencamp, Patti Griffin, and Paul Simon); Carmella Ramsey on violin, mandolin, and vocals (she has worked with Reba McEntire, John Hiatt, and Olivia Newton-John); Kenny Wayne Shepherd on guitar and vocals (he is a five-time Grammy nominee); and Mike Wanchic on guitar (he has also worked with John Mellencamp).

While the event is free, guests may donate to Kicking the Stigma, an initiative to raise awareness about mental health, when they register.

