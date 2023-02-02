Concerts Sing along to Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen The tribute band will play the Shubert on March 7. Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury in Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen.

Touted as the “worldwide best tribute band,” Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen takes over the Shubert on March 7 for a killer night of all your favorites from one of the most extraordinary rock bands on the planet — Queen.

Following in the footsteps of the real Queen, which had played its first shows there decades earlier, Killer Queen had its first public shows at London University. The tribute band’s UK popularity grew to such an extent that it soon secured a residency in London’s Strand Theatre, attracting nationwide BBC coverage — the first tribute to have a show in the West End of London.

Featuring Patrick Myers as legendary frontman Freddie Mercury, the band commands a presence as one of the longest running tribute bands, and digs deep in the original musicians’ set lists to perform such hits as “Under Pressure,” “Somebody to Love,” “Show Must Go On,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Another One Bites the Dust.”

