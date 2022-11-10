Concerts Sons Of The East comes East to play in Boston this November The Australian folk trio is performing at City Winery on Nov. 10 for two shows. Sons Of The East play in Boston at City Winery on November 10.

Sons Of The East, an Australia indie folk trio who have been making music together for nearly 10 years, released their debut album “Palomar Parade” on Sept. 23, just in time for their North America tour. The tour began Oct. 11 in Washington, D.C. and brings them to Brooklyn, Atlanta, Austin, San Francisco, Seattle, and a handful of other cities before they close it out in Boston with two shows at City Winery on November 10 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

They began their career in 2013 with a self-titled EP and a leading single called “Hold On.” In 2015, they released another EP, “Already Gone,” and a third called “Burn Right Through” came in 2019. A smattering of singles peppered the years in between and since. “Palomar Parade” is the first full-length album, and it doesn’t disappoint.

They stay true to their signature sound — folky and bluesy with an Australian twang — with 12 songs that run from the catchy, upbeat “Hard Playing Hard To Get” and “What I Do” to the more quietly introspective “Tail Lights” and “No One To Blame.” At times their Australian accents come across sounding Southern, brushing them into a country-like genre, but mostly, they evoke a sound and lyrics like Mumford & Sons and The Lumineers.

Beyond their music, Sons Of The East is known to bring an exciting stage presence to the venues they play, which bodes well for their City Winery shows. In an interview with the Bristol Gig Guide from September, guitarist and banjoist Dan Wallage said, “From when we would play at the local pub to now, there is still a level of excitement and a smile that you can’t take off your face, no matter where we’re playing. As soon as we get on stage it’s like we’re little kids again, and that for me hasn’t changed at all.”

Wallage is childhood friends with his bandmates Jack Rollins (vocals/guitar) and Nic Johnston (vocals/keys), who started playing a regular Thursday night gig in a local pub after they finished school. Their 2013 song “Hold On” was a breakout for them, and since then they’ve garnered fans from all over the world.

Over the past near decade, what Sons Of The East has kept is a commitment to themselves.

“We have been slow in our output, but if I can say so myself what we have put out has been pretty good and people have resonated with that over the years. We’ve tried to stay true to ourselves and to the music that we like to write and play,” said Rollins in the Bristol Gig Guide interview.

