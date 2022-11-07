Concerts Steep yourself in the French songs of international multi-hyphenate superstar Stromae The Belgian pop star comes to Agganis Arena on Dec. 6.

There are all sorts of details bundled up inside the 37-year-old Belgian pop singer-composer-producer Stromae. He’s from Brussels; the music he heard his parents playing at home included Congolese rumbas and salsa; as a lad of 11, he attended L’Académie Musicale de Jette where he was trained in classical music theory and took drumming lessons (and had dreams of being the drummer in Hanson); arriving at boarding school, he discovered hip-hop.

When he was later bitten by the performing bug, he went for a name change. Born Paul Van Haver, he became the hip-hop artist Opsmaestro, but soon shortened the name and rearranged the letters to become Stromae (an anagram of maestro). He put together the hip-hop outfit called Suspicion, then set out on a solo career as Stromae, successfully melding strands of hip-hop with the music he heard in his living room when growing up.

His rise in the pop world was a fast one. There was an EP – “Juste un cerveau, un flow, un fond et un mic” – then a single – “Alors on danse” – followed by another exercise in anagrams when he created the record label Moseart in celebration of his first album “Cheese” (the title of which he insists has nothing to do with food, but refers to what a person says when smiling for a camera).

By the time his 2013 album “Racine Carrée” was released, Stromae had become an international phenomenon, filling concert halls around the world with his mélange of musical influences now also including house, Europop, and the stylings of Jacques Brel.

Putting together a huge choreography-heavy stage production, Stromae and company first toured the U.S. in 2014, winning over audiences while keeping everything in the French language, not saying or singing one word in English. (For the record, he speaks near-perfect English in interviews.) And though his popularity kept growing in 2015 – when he would perform at SXSW, Coachella, and Lollapalooza – the pressure or possibly some inner personal issues got to him, and he brought his career to a temporary but long halt, with only a few scattered public appearances.

But earlier this year, his hiatus ended, with the release of his new album “Multitude,” which immediately topped the charts. It’s filled with the sounds of everything his fans could have hoped for, along with bonuses of Bulgarian choirs and charango players. There’s also a very personal song, “L’enfer,” which Stromae has revealed (for those of us who don’t speak French) is about struggling with mental health.

