Concerts Take in some new versions of old tunes at Under the Covers The annual Passim shows happen from Dec. 9-11.

Event Link https://www.passim.org/live-music/events/under-the-covers/ Event Ticket Link https://passim.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S6A000001LcYzUAK

Since its inception in December 2004, audiences have never known what they were going to hear at what’s become Club Passim’s annual “Under the Covers” shows. The title refers to the fact that the four musicians in each year’s lineup, all of whom have glowing reputations as singer-songwriters, perform material that’s not written by them. It’s covers only!

Though that lineup has had some tweaks in those two decades, it’s been the same in recent years. And so, for five shows, set for Dec. 9, 10, and 11, the Passim stage will again be shared by Mark Erelli, Rose Cousins, Jake Armerding, and Zachariah Hickman.

Advertisement:

Taking its cue from the old hootenanny format, where a musician would play a song, then pass the spot along to the person sitting next to them, each member of the quartet takes a turn singing a cover song of their choice, with everyone else acting as a back-up band (including instrumental and vocal support). Then they do it all again … four times in all. It’s an accompaniment system that works quite well with these folks: Erelli plays acoustic and electric guitar, lap steel, harmonica, and percussion; Armerding is adept at guitar, mandolin, and fiddle; Cousins is a guitarist and pianist; and Hickman knows his way around bass, guitar, and piano.

The event has proven to be a really loose show, meaning that although the songs are almost always tight, there’s a relaxed camaraderie among the players, as they all know each other. (Note: Erelli, Armerding, and Hickman have all been members the folky bluegrass-minded group Barnstar!)

Because the set list for Under the Covers is always a closely guarded secret, the only hints of the numerous directions the show could go in lay in where they’ve gone before. Over the past few years, featured songs have included covers of Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason,” Sandy Denny’s “Who Knows Where the Time Goes,” Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Michael Bolton’s “Said I Loved You … But I Lied,” Chuck Prophet’s “Bad Year for Rock and Roll,” The Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling,” and Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” Definitely a little something for everyone.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events