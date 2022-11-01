Concerts Taylor Swift announces 2 shows at Gillette Stadium in 2023 The pop star announced her new tour Tuesday morning on "Good Morning America." Taylor Swift will perform at Gillette Stadium on May 19 and 20, 2023. The Associated Press

Taylor Swift has announced a massive 2023 stadium tour, which includes two May 2023 shows at Gillette Stadium.

Swift announced the Eras tour on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday morning, thanking fans for supporting her new album, “Midnights,” which debuted Oct. 21.

Swift also announced a rotating cast of nine opening acts will join her on tour: Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Paramore, Beabadoobee, Gayle, Girl in Red, Gracie Abrams, Muna, and Owenn.

The Eras tour begins in March 2023 in Las Vegas, and visits Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. Swift will be joined at the Gillette shows by Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle.

Swift’s announcement comes on the heels of the singer making pop music history: On Monday, she became the first artist ever to claim all 10 spots in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, with “Anti-Hero” holding the No. 1 spot. (Previous comparable successes include The Beatles and Drake holding the top five spots on the chart in 1964 and 2021, respectively.)

Registration for the TaylorSwiftTix presale, a branded version of Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, is open now through Nov. 9. The TaylorSwiftTix presale begins on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale begins Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m., and also ends Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. Following those presale windows, tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

