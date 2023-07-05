Concerts Updated: 13 must-see concerts at Boston’s top venues in summer 2023 From legends to hot current acts, there's something for everyone at TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall, Xfinity Center and others. Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Steve Earle, and the Jonas Brothers are among the latest additions to Boston’s summer music lineup. Juan Pablo Pino/AFP; Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe; Ben Stas for The Boston Globe; Nick Grace/Boston Red Sox

Looking to narrow down your live music choices this summer? Here’s our updated list of 13 concerts worth catching at some of Greater Boston’s top venues, with new additions on top. (Sites include TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, Wang Theatre, Symphony Hall, Xfinity Center, and City Winery; see our guide to smaller venues here. For more big shows, check out our separate Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium rundowns!) Please note, some of these shows may only have verified resale tickets available.

New additions:

If you’ve been following the chatter about Alicia Keys’s current concert tour, there’s only one logical conclusion you can make: This girl IS on fire! As Creative Loafing put it in describing the “triumphant energy” of her 32-song (!) set in Tampa Bay on June 30, “Alicia Keys has an uncanny ability to make someone feel like they can accomplish anything.” One can only presume the 15-time Grammy winner will bring the same oomph to her stop at TD Garden — along with her wild 360-degree theater-in-the-round stage setup, complete with catwalks to bring her close to the fans she loves (and vice versa). It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 20 years since the classically trained Keys hit the scene with 2001’s 12 million-selling “Songs in A Minor,” but if there’s anything we can glean from her current tour — with its career-spanning showcase for her unique blend of soul, hip-hop and R&B — it’s that the 42-year-old is far from running out of steam. Sunday, July 9, 8 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $56.50-$85.50 — Peter Chianca

Gary Cherone, left, and Nuno Bettencourt rocked Fenway Park when Extreme opened for Aerosmith last year. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Gary Cherone has traveled a long and winding road since his days as a record store clerk at the Meadow Glen Mall in Medford. He and his compatriots in the Boston-based Extreme — guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, bassist Pat Badger, and percussionist Paul Geary — shot to the top of the charts with “More Than Words” off their album “Pornograffiti” back in 1990, and followed that record up with the well-received “III Sides to Every Story.” Things got rockier after that, and after the band crumbled Cherone found himself in the unlikely position of being the third vocalist for Van Halen, an arrangement that sadly only lasted for one album (the under-appreciated “Van Halen III”). Somewhere in there, he also starred as Jesus, opposite Kay Hanley of “Letters to Cleo” as Mary Magdalene, in a celebrated run of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Lansdowne Street Playhouse in Boston. And now, the band (minus Geary, whose slot is now filled by Kevin Figueiredo) is back with a new album, “Six,” that’s a return to their hard-rocking roots — “musically, it’s aggressive,” declares Cherone — and a new tour, which brings them to Roadrunner this August. Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., Roadrunner, 89 Guest St., Boston, $39.50-$65. — Peter Chianca

English singer/songwriter Sam Smith has earned some incredibly impressive accolades in their musical career—and they’re only 31. Smith rose to fame in 2014 with their debut studio album “The Lonely Hour,” which featured the hit “Stay With Me,” and won four Grammys plus a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K .Top 10 Album Chart. They won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for “Writing’s on the Wall,” the theme for the 2015 James Bond film, “Spectre.” And recently, they departed from their typical power ballad sound and released “Unholy,” featuring musician Kim Petras, which Rolling Stone called one of the best songs of 2022. Smith is joined on “GLORIA: The Tour,” by Jessie Reyez, and will play from their recent Grammy-winning album “GLORIA” along with older hits like “Dancing with a Stranger” and “I’m Not the Only One.” Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $35-$149. — Natalie Gale

From Disney Channel teenage heartthrobs to a full-fledged pop rock band selling out stadiums, the Jonas Brothers continue to make waves in the music industry with their biggest outing yet — a 35-date arena and stadium tour that visits the Garden for two shows this summer. Simply called “The Tour,” it follows the release of their sixth studio album earlier this year, “The Album.” Formed in 2005, when Nick, Joe, and Kevin were just 12, 15, and 17, respectively, the brothers found fame through Disney Channel appearances and poppy, boy-band hits. After a hiatus during the 2010s when the brothers did their own things, they came back with their triple-platinum 2019 hit “Sucker.” Today, the brothers are married with kids, but still making new songs like “What a Man Gotta Do” and performing old hits like “Burnin’ Up” and “SOS.” Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $79-$229. — Natalie Gale

Country rock: Steve Earle at City Winery

Steve Earle has not had it easy. After seeing early success with “Guitar Town” and “Copperhead Road” in the 1980s, the country rocker and singer-songwriter got addicted to heroin, found himself in jail on drugs and weapons charges, and fell into a creative and professional malaise that ate up a good chunk of the late ’80s and early ’90s. Even after he got clean and launched an impressive comeback — one which included 1997’s “El Corazon,” voted one of the 10 best pop albums of the 1990s by the Associated Press — he’s had his share of setbacks, including the loss of his talented singer-songwriter son Justin Townes Earle to a drug overdose in 2020. The thing about Steve Earle, though, is he just keeps going, and keeps grinding out gritty, moving slices of Americana, both his own and in tribute to others. (“J.T.,” his 2021 album honoring his late son, is only one shining example.) Earle will be all by his lonesome for a solo acoustic show when he hits City Winery in August. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston, $65-$78. — Peter Chianca

Best rock concert:

Ryan Miller of Guster. Billy Bevevino for The Boston Globe

The quartet Guster started out as kind of a folkie pop trio called Gus three decades ago at Tufts University but, with lineup changes, expansion into quartet format, and a “ter” tacked on to their name, eventually morphed into a straight-up rock outfit. Steadily selling albums, but not reaching the big time until their third studio release “Lost and Gone Forever” in 1999, they kept recording, and managed to chart a few singles, got into a bit of electronics on their 2019 album “Look Alive,” and are now headed into an interesting summer season. In June, they collaborated with the Boston Pops over two nights, and in August they’ll headline three nights at the On the Ocean Weekend they host most years in Portland, Maine. Friday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., State Theater, 609 Congress St., Portland, $40; Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, 3:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland; two-day tickets, $110. — Ed Symkus

Best pop concert:

Madonna performs during the Rebel Heart World Tour in Macau, China. AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Call her by her real name, Madonna; refer to her the way her hardcore fans do: the Queen of Pop; or just pretend you’re a close pal when you bump into her, and say, “Hi, Madge.” Whatever the moniker, Madonna Louise Ciccone spent a long time at the top of the popular music world, selling out stadiums in countless countries, racking up somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 million record sales, becoming a gold, silver, and platinum icon. Though her acting career in film (“Swept Away,” “Dick Tracy”) and theater (a 1988 Broadway production of “Speed the Plow”) never quite ignited, her energetic and spectacularly staged live shows, featuring a mash-up of dance music, pop, and costume changes galore, earned phenomenon status. Alas, the Madonna biopic, “Inventing Anna,” which was to star “Ozark” actress Julia Garner, has been scrapped for now, reportedly because Madonna wanted to get back out on the road, instead of directing the film. With Bob the Drag Queen. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 30 and 31, 8:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $116-$556. — Ed Symkus

Best soul concert:

Joss Stone performs at the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Washington, DC, last November. – Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

As a kid growing up in England, Joscelyn Eve Stoker was enamored by American soul and R&B artists. At 14, she won a BBC singing competition. Soon after, she left school, changed her last name, and hit the ground running, with a career as a powerhouse soul singer in mind. Her first album, “The Soul Sessions,” recorded when she was 16, was a smash, as was the follow-up, “Mind, Body, & Soul.” Certain critics have pointed out some ups and downs in the quality of her work over the years, but her newest release, the R&B-laced “Never Forget My Love” — a collaboration with composer-producer Dave Stewart — has received some of her best reviews. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St, Boston, $45-$65.50. — Ed Symkus

Best country concerts:

Canadian singer and guitarist Shania Twain was never what you would call a straight-up country gal. With the release of her self-titled 1993 debut album, her music was often classified as country-pop. And that was fine with Twain, who was adding a sheen of slickness to others’ songs while crafting her own compositions with the idea of pleasing both pop and country audiences. She scored with fans and critics on the albums “The Woman in Me” and “Come on Over,” which were accompanied by constant touring. But after “Up!” proved to be another hit, she opted for a three-year residency in Las Vegas instead of recording. A 15-year hiatus led to “Now” in 2017, and this year’s “Queen of Me,” which features more pop than country. With Breland. Sunday, July 9, 7:30 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield, $86-$251. — Ed Symkus

Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell perform at the Newport Folk Festival. – Nina Westervelt

After singer-songwriter-guitarist Jason Isbell joined the already established Drive-By Truckers in 2001, he stayed with them until 2007, the year he went solo and released his album “Sirens of the Ditch.” A year later, he put together a new band, the 400 Unit, and 2009 saw the release of “Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.” Though rooted in alt-country sounds, Isbell was always adding to the textures of his music, which fans welcomed, whether the songs were country ballads or crosses between punk and blues. He’s also been comfortable writing character-based personal songs as well as having his lyrics focus on social and political issues. His upcoming tour will feature songs from his upcoming album “Weathervanes.” With S.G. Goodman. Thursday, July 27, 8 p.m., Roadrunner, 89 Guest St., Boston, $65-$99. — Ed Symkus

Best singer/songwriter concert:

James Taylor at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC concert this past March in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

As part of a 1969 Rolling Stone interview, James Taylor with at the time only the self-titled Apple album to his credit, said, “I’m a musician and a songwriter, not a soothsayer. I don’t want to be a superstar.” Looks like things didn’t work out his way. With a delightfully gentle voice, remarkable prowess on guitar, and a proficiency for writing introspective songs, James Taylor became a force on the acoustic music scene. Before that superstardom, Taylor studied cello, attended Milton Academy, and was in the short-lived group The Original Flying Machine. Career highlights have included selling 10 million copies of his “Greatest Hits” album, acting in the film “Two-Lane Blacktop,” performing at Barack Obama’s second inauguration, and being awarded Billboard Magazine’s Century Award. His most recent album, “American Standard,” is a celebration of the Great American Songbook. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 8 p.m., MGM Music Hall at Fenway, 2 Lansdowne St., Boston, $46.50-$196.50. — Ed Symkus

Best indie folk concert:

Sometimes you feel like a band, sometimes you don’t. Fans of Swedish sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg – a.k.a. First Aid Kit – know that although they started out as a duo, they now usually travel with a four-piece band. Yet there are segments in the shows where the band sits back, and the siblings take the spotlight. Their harmonies are outstanding, they can play (Klara on acoustic guitar, Johanna on electric bass), and while earlier original compositions were contemplative, their albums, especially last year’s “Palomino,” have steadily developed a more poppy flavor. And it shouldn’t surprise any devotees if, during their show, they sneak in covers of Simon & Garfunkel or Kate Bush. With The Weather Station. Sunday, July 16, 8 p.m., Roadrunner, 89 Guest St., Boston, $45-$59.50. — Ed Symkus

Best hip-hop concert:

Never mind keeping track of his multiple career paths — it’s been hard enough remembering what Snoop Dogg likes to call himself. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., he’s also gone by Snoop Doggy Dogg, Snoop Lion, and Snoopzilla. Those career paths? Among them, gangsta rapper, record producer, gospel singer, actor (who could forget Captain Mack in “Soul Plane”?), shill for Corona Beer, cannabis entrepreneur, and most recently, pro wrestler (he scored a “people’s elbow” on The Miz at this year’s WrestleMania). But the world of pop culture will always revere him as a rapper, and that praise is earned in his newest release “B.O.D.R.” Now he’s getting himself in shape for his “High School Reunion Tour.” With Wiz Khalifa and Too Short. Friday, July 28, 6 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield, $35-$249.50. — Ed Symkus

Also of note:

