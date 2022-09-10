Concerts Watch Flynn Cohen and Matt Heaton perform Flynn Cohen and Matt Heaton will be performing in Boston. Flynn Cohen and Matt Heaton

Flynn Cohen and Matt Heaton are two experienced acoustic quitar players, each having performed with some of the finest performers in folk music.

They double on mandolin and bouzouki and create sophisticated arrangements of traditional and original material, including influences of Irish traditional music and bluegrass.

Acoustic Guitar magazine says of Matt, “powerfully rhythmic playing” and Dirty Linen magazine calls Flynn “a versatile string virtuoso.”

Their Fall tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of Flynn’s solo debut album Dead String Rhythm (Aniar Records, 2002).

Doors for the show open at 2:30 p.m. There will be no table service after 3:30pm when the show starts.

Reserved seats will be held until 15 minutes after the show starts.

COVID-19 policies will reflect local guidelines and are subject to change.

