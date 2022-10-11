Concerts Welcome back the Women in Music Gathering Showcase Lots of women will present lots of music at The Burren on Nov. 6.

In 2018, a group of music-oriented women got together on a Somerville stage to take part in the first Women in Music Gathering (WIMG) Showcase, a presentation of the Burren Backroom Series. The concept behind it was threefold. The musician-songwriters up there – doing solo songs as well as singing together – were showing support for each other, a local charity would receive a donation from the proceeds, and the audience would be treated to mostly original tunes from different genres and performed in different styles.

It was a success, and co-founders Linda Marks, Cindy D’Amato, and Colette O’Connor realized soon after that this could and should be an annual event. And with the exception of the pandemic getting in the way of it happening in 2020, it has been, with a varying line-up of musicians doing it every November.

This year’s show at the Burren, set for Nov. 6, will feature music that ranges from folk to pop, with touches into jazz and classical, with all sorts of other flavors thrown into the mix, and most likely a bit of storytelling and humor.

The festivities will open with all members joining in what they’re referring to as their group anthem – “Sisters in Song.” Then things will switch to revue format, with each singer taking a turn at the microphone for one song, then repeating that process in another go-around of different songs, and ending it with one more group sing. The women giving their all in this outing are, alphabetically, Mary Crowe, CiCi Eberle, Meral Ekincioglu, Janna Maria Frohlich, Deborah Galiga, Joanna Katzen, Roberta Lamb, and Linda Marks.

Proceeds from this year’s WIMG Showcase will benefit Buddy Dog Humane Society in Sudbury.

