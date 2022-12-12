Concerts Zac Brown Band will play 2023 Fenway Park concert The country group will return to Fenway Park for the 14th time on August 19, 2023. Zac Brown leads the Zac Brown Band in concert at Fenway Park. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Looking for a little bit of chicken (fried) and cold beer on a Saturday night in Boston this summer? Zac Brown Band has just the ticket.

Zac Brown Band is heading back to Fenway Park for a concert on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7 p.m., hoping to extend its record of 13 consecutive sold-out shows at the ballpark.

The “From the Fire Tour” is the group’s 10th North American tour, and kicks off on June 30 in Columbus. Joining Zac Brown Band at Fenway is country group King Calaway, who are one of the acts set to open for ZBB throughout the tour. (The others, Marcus King and Tenillie Townes, will not be at the band’s Fenway date.)

Zac Brown Band joins a stacked lineup of artists playing 2023 Fenway Park concerts, including Dead & Company, P!NK, and fellow country star Morgan Wallen.

The group became the third act to be inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame in 2022, joining Paul McCartney and Bill Joel.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’” Brown said in a press release. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. through the Red Sox website.

Before the GA on-sale date, a number of pre-sales will open up for fans on Wednesday, Dec. 14: The band’s “Zamily” Legacy Fan Club pre-sale starts at 9 a.m.; the “Zamily” Fan Club general pre-sale starts at 10 a.m.; and both the VIP pre-sale and the Citi Cardmembers pre-sale begin at noon.

Finally, the advance ticket windows end with Spotify’s pre-sale, which starts on Thursday, Dec. 15 at noon.

