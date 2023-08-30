Concerts Zach Bryan is coming to Gillette Stadium in 2024 Zach Bryan will visit Foxborough for a stadium show on June 26, 2024, as part of The Quittin' Time Tour. FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. The chorus against Ticketmaster's contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends. The country music artist dropped a live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. With it came a statement posted to social media in which he decried “a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.” (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) The Associated Press

Event Ticket Link https://www.ticketmaster.com/zach-bryan-foxborough-massachusetts-06-26-2024/event/01005F18203BC3D5

Boston-area country music fans will soon find out that there’s no such thing as quittin’ time for Zach Bryan.

Even before the country star wrapped up his 2023 concert dates, Bryan announced plans for a 10-month tour in 2024 that will bring him to Gillette Stadium for a Foxborough concert on Wednesday, June 26, at 7 p.m.

“This year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making our lives a dream,” Bryan wrote on Instagram. “Boys are headed home and gearin’ up.”

Bryan’s tour announcement came on the heels of his new self-titled album, which features collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, and Sierra Ferrell, and is entirely written and produced by the 27-year-old.

Advertisement:

Bryan has seen a meteoric rise in popularity since being honorably discharged from the Navy in 2021 to pursue his music career full-time. His Boston-area concerts have been at larger venues every year, starting with a show at Royale (1,300) in 2021, Roadrunner (3,500) in 2022, and the DCU Center in Worcester (14,800) earlier this year. Now, Bryan will play Gillette Stadium in 2024, which boasts nearly 65,000 seats and enough standing room space to push potential concert attendance past 70,000.

Zach Bryan’s Gillette Stadium show will feature opening sets from Bryan’s labelmate Levi Turner as well as Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, who played a Southern rock-filled set in Boston last month.

Elsewhere on tour, Bryan will be supported by Sheryl Crow, The Middle East, Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell, and Matt Maeson.

In an ironic twist, tickets for Bryan’s Gillette Stadium concert will be available through Ticketmaster. Bryan has intentionally played venues not serviced by Ticketmaster in the past, and has been outspoken about his dislike of the company on social media. Bryan even released a concert album called “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks)” in 2022.

Fans can visit Bryan’s website to register for presale access to tickets, which begins Wednesday, Sept. 6 at noon. GA tickets will be available starting at noon Friday, Sept. 8.

Advertisement:

Bryan’s Gillette Stadium concert is the second 2024 show already on the books at the home of the Patriots. Metallica will also be playing shows at Gillette Stadium on August 2 and August 4.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events