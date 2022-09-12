Entertainment Share some laughs with Adam Sandler in Boston The comedian's live tour will visit Boston and his childhood hometown of Manchester, N.H., this fall. Adam Sandler. AP Photo/Cristina Baussan, file

Actor/comedian Adam Sandler is heading out on tour this fall, performing live shows in both Boston and his childhood hometown of Manchester, N.H.

The tour kicks off October 21 in Allentown, Penn., before heading to New England for shows at Southern New Hampshire University Arena on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. and at the new MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Sunday, October 23 at 8 p.m.

After a pair of shows in New York, Sandler will return to New England for a show at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., on Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m. The tour wraps up November 13 in Savannah, GA.

Sandler’s shows will also feature a special guest, which has yet to be announced.

Sandler moved to Manchester when he was six years old, and graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1984. The musical funnyman has made a habit of bringing film business back to New England as well, with a total of five films produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions that filmed in Massachusetts: “Grown Ups,” “Grown Ups 2,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “Here Comes the Boom,” and “Hubie Halloween.”

Sandler will join a packed lineup of artists during the first few months at MGM Music Hall, which opened in August. The Lansdowne Street venue has already hosted shows by artists like James Taylor and Bruno Mars, and over the next month will welcome rappers Lil Nas X (Sept. 18), Jack Harlow (Oct. 9 and 10), and singer Demi Lovato (Oct. 13).

Tickets for Sandler’s shows will go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. ET. Before then, there will also be a LiveNation pre-sale (using the code VENUE) that begins Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

