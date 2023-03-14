Entertainment Celebrate the 2013 Red Sox with the ‘unfiltered’ Hot Stove Cool Music fundraiser Talk, comedy, and music will all be part of "Off the Mound" at City Winery April 15, hosted by Ryan Dempster. Gail Greenwood, center, in 2020, will be among the music and baseball luminaries who take the stage at the latest Hot Stove and Cool Music show this April. Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe

Hot Stove Cool Music is coming back with music, comedy, and lots of talk about baseball (naturally), at an event that will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston Red Sox World Series championship and raise money to support Theo Epstein’s Foundation To Be Named Later.

Ryan Dempster, who capped off a 15-year MLB career by pitching for that championship team, will bring his “Off The Mound” show — a regular feature of the Marquee Sports Network in Chicago — to the City Winery, where he’ll host a talk show-style sit-down featuring “comedy, stories and unfiltered talk.” His 2013 teammate Jake Peavy and 2004 championship pitcher Bronson Arroyo will be among the other former Sox to join him at the sit-down.

And if you like music with your unfiltered talk, no worries — Dorchester’s own Kay Hanley, lead singer for Letters to Cleo and a Hot Stove regular, will be there as well, fronting a supergroup featuring Gail Greenwood from Belly, singer-songwriter Will Dailey, Chris Cote (Upper Crust, Duke Robillard), and other special guests.

And baseball and music will come together when Arroyo — who is getting ready to release his second album, “Some Might Say” — will take the stage with his new combo, Bronson Arroyo and the ’04, to finish up the festivities. Throw in Hall of Fame journalist Peter Gammons, who co-founded Hot Stove Cool Music with baseball journalist Jeff Horrigan in 2000, kicking off the night by showing off his own musical chops, and you’ve got an event for the ages.

Hot Stove Cool Music is the signature fundraising event for FTBNL, having raised more than $16 million since the foundation began in 2005. The FTBNL’s signature program – The Peter Gammons College Scholarship – has helped more than 260 worthy young people attend the college of their choice.

A limited number of general admission tickets to the April 15 event are available for a $65 donation. VIP tickets, which include access to a special pre-show reception with a meet-and-greet, food and beverages, and a special viewing area, are available for a $250 donation. Tickets are currently on sale at www.citywinery.com/boston.

