Come to the Garden for Comics Come Home

Boston Bruins right wing Cam Neely was just winding down his professional playing career (1983-96) when a new project came into his life. In 1995 he, along with standup comic Denis Leary, put on the first Comics Come Home event.

Under the umbrella of the Cam Neely Foundation, which assists families dealing with cancer in getting treatment, resources, and other assistance, Comics Come Home became the organization’s annual fundraiser. It started like this: Neely had the idea to put on a benefit show, he called his pal Leary, and Leary began asking his friends on the comedy scene to take part.

The first Comics Come Home happened at the Orpheum Theatre. Neely kicked things off. Leary hosted it. Among the comics who came out, one by one, to do a brief set, were Jon Stewart, Marc Maron, Steve Sweeney, Ken Rogerson, Laura Kightlinger, Steven Wright, Don Gavin, Eddie Brill, and Nick Di Paolo. It was a hit. A year later, there was another, then another. Neely and Leary remained constants, but the lineup of guest comics kept changing (though there were many repeat appearances over the years).

The Orpheum wasn’t big enough, so bigger venues were sought out. Comics Come Home played at Agganis Arena for a while. Not big enough. It moved to what’s now the TD Garden, where it remains.

This year’s show, the 26th so far (and the first after two pandemic years off), features yet another stellar lineup. Taking their turns at the microphone – after what’s become Leary’s traditional opening musical number and an intro by Neely – are: Jimmy Fallon, Lenny Clarke, Chris Distefano, Sam Jay, Robert Kelly, John Mulaney, Carolyn Plummer, and Roy Wood Jr.

As in the past, there are a few things audiences should be prepared for. In at least one prior appearance, the usually clean-cut Fallon got into a bit of blue material. Whenever Lenny Clarke does a Comics Come Home show, he dresses to the nines. One never knows who else might stride out on the stage, be it another comic or a musician. There have been many surprises in previous editions. One thing is for sure: Boston remains a great town for comedy.

