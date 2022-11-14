Entertainment Enjoy the mutual roast when Steve Martin and Martin Short take the stage together in Boston "Steve Martin & Martin Short – You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!" comes to the Wang in May. Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short at the AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Diane Keaton in 2017, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Talk about aging gracefully. Comic icons Steve Martin and Martin Short may no longer be the proverbial spring chickens — Martin is 77, Short 72 — but the former “Three Amigos” remain two of the hardest-working and busiest comic actors going. Also, and more importantly, after consistently creating some of the most inspired comedy of the last five decades, they’re still funny!

Case in point is “Only Murders In The Building,” their hit Hulu comedy-mystery series, which has proven the perfect late-career stomping ground for the pair, spotlighting both their wry comic sensibilities and their dramatic chops (particularly Short, who after years of wacky lunacy turns in several surprisingly poignant moments). It’s even found room for some old-school physical comedy, a la Martin’s “All Of Me” or Short’s grossly underrated “Innerspace.”

But even so, there’s plenty more to this dynamic duo, including no shortage of musical prowess — Martin on bluegrass banjo, Short in the form of Broadway singing and hoofing — and a hilarious interpersonal dynamic no doubt honed during years and years of close friendship and inspired roasting. It will all be on display when their latest touring production, “Steve Martin & Martin Short – You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!,” heads to the Wang in May 2023.

It’s a rare opportunity to catch the pair in the flesh. Martin, one of the most successful comics of the 1970s, walked away from standup at the height of his popularity to embrace films and writing projects, and Short’s last solo Broadway production, “Fame Becomes Me,” closed in 2007. But apparently they enjoy each other’s company on stage: Martin and Short have been a touring team since 2015, and even captured one performance on film for the 2018 Netflix special “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.”

Each performer has memorable solo turns in the show, but the highlight is without a doubt their ongoing good-natured jabs at each other, both scripted and ad-libbed. And who knows, you may even enjoy their more obscure talents — as Short said of Martin on a celebrated “Tonight Show” appearance earlier this year, “He does magic, he juggles, he plays the banjo … and yet somehow he’s famous!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 17.

