Laugh out loud with Jay Leno The TV host and auto aficionado comes to Lowell on Oct. 21 with a bevy of quirky stories to share.

There are so many ways to immediately recognize Jay Leno: the enormous chin, the flop of white hair, the high-pitched giggle. The lion’s share of fans for the Andover lad will always be the millions of late-night viewers who were regular watchers of his two-decade-plus reign as host of “The Tonight Show” (1992-2009, a year off, then 2010-2014).

But Leno (real name: James Douglas Muir Leno) had plenty of devotees before that, from the days of cutting his teeth as a stand-up comic on club stages across the country. Leno has admitted that being a comedian was one of those ideas he might have discussed with guidance counselors when he was still at Andover High School. By the time he was studying at Emerson College (earning a bachelor’s degree in speech therapy), he was already plying his craft on the local nightclub circuit.

There was a move to L.A., a staff writer position for the TV show “Good Times,” continuous club gigs, a first appearance on “The Tonight Show” in 1977, his appointment as permanent guest host on the same show a decade later and, upon Carson’s retirement, a seat behind the desk four nights a week in 1992, the same year he made the cover of Time magazine. Still, on most Fridays, Leno would head out on the road, headline a few shows at clubs, then report back to work on Monday.

In interviews over the years since those heady days, Leno – a Mark Twain Prize winner – would say, “I was just a standup comic who was lucky enough to get a TV show.” Even after leaving “The Tonight Show” the second time, making way for Jimmy Fallon to take that coveted seat, Leno kept his hand in some sort of TV project, most notably his YouTube series “Jay Leno’s Garage.” That started in 2008, was eventually picked up by CNBC in 2015, and remains a hit show. He’s also in his second season of hosting the Fox reboot of the old Groucho Marx show “You Bet Your Life.”

Yet, ever a workhorse, Leno still gets out to play clubs and concert halls. His upcoming visit to Lowell Memorial Auditorium will focus less on straight-up jokes and more on funny and quirky stories. If you share a fascination of cars with him, you can visit www.lenosgarage.com to purchase a Jay Leno’s Garage T-shirt or a Jay Leno’s Garage Bug Sponge, which is guaranteed to “safely remove stubborn bug splatter, bird droppings, and other organic matter.”

