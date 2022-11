Entertainment Throw some axes and benefit a good cause this holiday season The flyer for Movember at Urban Axes Urban Axes

Join in a night of axe throwing and fundraising for the Movember Foundation.

Half of the ticket price will go toward supporting mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Tickets include drinks, axe throwing, and food from sponsors Gaya Pizzeria and Anna’s Taqueria.

This listing is a Boston.com Community submission.

