10 kid-friendly book events happening this November One skill to be thankful for this Thanksgiving is fostering a love of reading.

November is a time to be thankful for the things you have in life. One skill to be thankful for this Thanksgiving is reading, as it can connect you to new worlds and the stories of others.

If you’re a parent or caregiver and looking to help the children in your life develop a love for reading, we’ve compiled a list of 10 kid-friendly book events happening around Greater Boston this November.

The Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library will be hosting a special reading of “Bea: Book One of the ChangersAdventures Series” with author Betsy Weaver, Ed.D. Attendees will be able to explore one of the book’s magic words and take part in a themed activity. Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.; 30 South St., Jamaica Plain; Free

Join the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library for its weekly Around the World Story Time, which highlights songs and stories from all across the world. This event is intended for children for children four years old or younger, and takes place each Thursday except Thanksgiving. Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.; 700 Boylston St., Boston; Free

Bring your favorite teddy bear to the Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library for their Teddy Bear Picnic. Read some stories, have a snack and some juice, and do a craft alongside your stuffed best friend. Registration is required for this event. Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.; 149 Dudley St., Roxbury; Free (with registration)

The Blue Bunny Bookstore and “Paddington” illustrator R. W. Alley will be visiting the Dedham Public Library for a conversation regarding his new book filled with fun animal characters and an interesting story, “Firefighters to the Rescue!” He will be discussing his illustration work as well. Nov 4 at 3 p.m; 43 Church St., Dedham; Free

At this story time at Brookline Brooksmith, attendees will learn the importance of seeing the good in the world and being grateful for what they have, while helping others by partnering with the organization Birthday Wishes. For this event, attendees are asked to bring a new book intended for toddlers. Pre-registration is required. Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m.; 279 Harvard St.; Free (with pre-registration)

If your kids aren’t fans of bedtime, this story time at the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library might change their mind. This event for kids between two and five years old will include songs and books about bedtime, such as “Sleepy Sheepy” by Lucy Ruth Cummins, as well as a craft to make at home. Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m.; 30 South St., Jamaica Plain; Free

Looking for a way for your family to unwind after a long day of work and school? Visit the Collins Branch of the Cambridge Public Library for a half hour of reading and music for the whole family, from younger children to their siblings and parents. Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m.; 64 Aberdeen Ave., Cambridge; Free

Join the O’Connell Branch of the Cambridge Public Library for its monthly fantasy book group intended for kids between 10 and 14 years old. Members read a different classic fantasy book each month, and November’s is “Dealing With Dragons” by Patricia C. Wrede. The book group meeting is hybrid, with in-person and Zoom options. Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.; 48 Sixth St., Cambridge; Free

November is the month of Thanksgiving, and if you’re looking to teach your young ones about being thankful, bring them to Lala Books in Lowell for A Thankful Story Time. They’ll read books such as “Bear Says Thanks” by Karma Wilson and “Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story” by Kevin Noble Maillard. Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.; 189 Market St., Lowell; Free

Sometimes when November hits, you want to skip right to Christmas and get into the holiday cheer. If that’s you, head over to the Hyde Park Branch of the Boston Public Library for a gingerbread-themed STEAM Story Time, full of scented crafts and stories about the staple Christmas cookie. Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m.; 35 Harvard Ave., Hyde Park; Free

