Events 10 kid-friendly book events happening this October Keep your kids reading and having some spooky fun this season. The entrance to the main branch of The Boston Public Library is seen, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file

The month of October is very exciting for a kid — from dressing up as their favorite movie character, carving jack-o-lanterns, and getting free candy, there’s a lot to love.

Even with the return to school routine underway, there’s plenty of opportunities to foster a kid’s love for reading.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of 10 kid-friendly book events around Greater Boston to keep your kids reading, as well as having some spooky season fun.

Join the Grove Hall branch of the Boston Public Library for their weekly story time for children between two and five years old. This event is 30 minutes long and consists of fun activities such as reading, music, and more. Attendees can also join the Future Readers Club, a club to support reading to young kids, with a goal of 1,000 books read aloud by kindergarten. Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m.; 41 Geneva Ave., Dorchester; Free

The O’Neill Branch of the Cambridge Public Library will be hosting their monthly “Kids’ Books for Everyone” event, where people of all ages can come together to read and discuss a children’s book. This month’s book is “Front Desk” by Kelly Yang, selected in honor of Banned Books Week. Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m.; 70 Rindge Ave., Cambridge; Free

If you’re looking to celebrate Halloween with your younger kids while still reading with them, join the Boston Public Library at Copley Square for a fun, spooky season-themed event with reading, songs, and rhymes. Space may be limited, according to the Boston Public Library website. Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m.; 700 Boylston St., Boston; Free

Looking for a fun after school activity for your child? Bring them to the Central Square Branch of the Cambridge Public Library to do a fun craft based on a related story. Past crafts featured on the Cambridge Public Library’s website include a butterfly, an apple, R2D2, and more. This is a weekly event recommended for children between five and 10 years old. Oct. 4 at 4 p.m.; 45 Pearl St., Cambridge; Free

Do you want to read from the comfort of your own home with your children? If so, this online story time is perfect for you. Join the Boston Public Library for a weekly story time over Zoom, featuring stories, songs, and activities to get your kids up and moving. This event is recommended for children up to seven years old. Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.; Remote; Free

Join the Mattapan branch of the Boston Public Library for their monthly bilingual story time. The event will consist of stories, songs, and crafts in both English and Spanish, and is recommended for children five years old and younger. The library recommends registering ahead of time to ensure a space, however it is not required. Oct. 6 at 11 a.m.; 1350 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan; Free

Is your child an aspiring astronaut, or just looking to learn more about outer space? If so, stop by Whitelam Books in Reading on Oct. 7 as they welcome author Lisa Varchol Perron, who will be reading her newest book, “Tell Me About Space.” The book is set up in a question-and-answer format, making it engaging for young readers. Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.; 610 Main St., Reading; Free

Join Hummingbird Books in Chestnut Hill for a special reading of “Mazie’s Amazing Machines” with author Sheryl Haft. The book teaches readers about problem-solving skills and thinking outside of the box. There will also be a special STEAM activity. Registration is required. Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.; 55 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill; Free

Halloween is approaching, but everyone is different when it comes to this season. Some may love the adrenaline rush of a scary movie or a haunted house, while others prefer carving jack-o-lanterns and dressing up. No matter what your kids prefer, there will be something for them at this Lala Books event. Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.; 189 Market St., Lowell; Free

Be a part of one of the largest shared reading experiences by joining the Hyde Park branch of the Boston Public Library for Jumpstart’s yearly Read for the Record. Worldwide, the event brings together over 2 million people through the power of reading. This year, Jumpstart has chosen “With Lots of Love” by Jenny Torres Sanchez. Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m.; 35 Harvard Ave., Hyde Park; Free

📚 Stay up-to-date on the Book Club Catch up on the latest Boston.com Book Club pick and join the virtual author discussions. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events