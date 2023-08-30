Events 10 kid-friendly book events happening this September If you want to make sure your child is reading and having fun while doing so, check out these 10 book events for kids across Greater Boston this September. The children’s room of Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

September is almost here, which means back-to-school season will soon be in full swing.

If your child is one of the over 896,000 students in the state who returned to class this week, you’ll want to keep them reading beyond their summer reading list. As we know, reading has a wide range of benefits for children, including improved language skills and increased concentration, according to the Children’s Bureau of Southern California.

Does your child love animals and reading? Combine their two interests by attending Story Time at the Franklin Park Zoo with the Boston Public Library. According to the library’s website, this event is meant for children five years old or younger, and meets between the Zoo Office and Meeting Barn. No registration is required for this event, however, tickets to Franklin Park Zoo are required for admission. Sept. 1 at 12 p.m.; 1 Franklin Park Rd., Boston; $19.95-$21.95 for adult ticket; $13.95-$15.35 for children between two and 12 years old; Free for children two years old or younger

Join An Unlikely Story in Plainville to celebrate back-to-school with the graphic novel superhero “Dog Man.” Attendees will be able to meet the heroic character, as well as participate in fun activities, win a prize, and grab a snack. The event takes place Sept. 2 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Supplies are limited, so there will be a maximum of 50 tickets sold. Each ticket is good for one child and an adult. Sept. 2 at 3 p.m.; 111 South St., Plainville; $5.

Beacon Hill Books & Cafe hosts a weekly storytime called “Squirrel Tales” every Wednesday on their children’s floor. For the Sept. 6 storytime, the bookstore will welcome guest author Dr. Rajani LaRocca to discuss her new book, “Your One and Only Heart.” The picture book teaches children about the functions of the heart, one of the most important organs. Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m.; 71 Charles St., Boston; Free

Join Silver Unicorn Bookstore in Acton as they celebrate the release of “Night Owl Night” by local author Susan Edwards Richmond. The picture book follows a young daughter who joins her mother in studying and releasing owls at night, as well as teaches children about animal conservation. Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.; 12 Spruce St., Acton; Free

Join Brookline Booksmith as they celebrate the release of author Jill Medvedow’s new children’s book, “Kangamoo!” This book is meant for babies and toddlers. The bookstore says on the event listing they will do what they can to make the event as accessible as possible for potential attendees who may need accommodations. Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.; 279 Harvard St., Brookline; Free

Visit the Hyde Park branch of the Boston Public Library Sept. 15 to celebrate International Dot Day through fun art activities. The holiday honors the book “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds, which tells the story of a young art student who learns to have faith in herself and her abilities. This event is meant for children 12 years old and younger. Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m.; 35 Harvard Ave., Hyde Park; Free

Looking for something to do with your kids while supporting local vendors? Stop by the Brighton Farmer’s Market Sept. 20 for storytime with a librarian from the Boston Public Library’s Brighton branch. Boston Public Library recommends the event for children 12 years old or younger, however, children must be accompanied by an adult. Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.; 30 Chestnut Hill Ave., Boston; Free

Join Molly’s Bookstore in Melrose Sept. 28 at their weekly Molly’s Minis storytime hour for a reading of “Bitsy Bat, School Star” by Kaz Windness. This book tells the story of a young bat named Bitsy who struggles with fitting in at her new school but receives encouragement from her family to keep trying. The storytime takes place at Molly’s Bookstore in Melrose and starts at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m.; 667-669 Main St., Melrose; Free

Are you looking for an activity for your preschool-aged children that will help them learn in a fun way? Visit the Egleston Square branch of the Boston Public Library every Monday for Preschool Story Time, which has kids learn through books, song, arts and crafts and more. The weekly storytime is meant for children between the ages of two and four. A parent or guardian must be present. Mondays at 10:30 a.m.; 2044 Columbus Ave., Roxbury; Free

If you need a way to wind down your younger kids after an eventful day, head over to the Central Square Branch of the Cambridge Public Library for their weekly Twilight Stories and Songs. According to the Cambridge Public Library website, the event is recommended for children five years old or younger. Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.; 45 Pearl St., Cambridge; Free

