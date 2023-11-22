Events 10 things to do in Boston this Thanksgiving weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. Dancers are pictured during the battle scene at a dress rehearsal of the Boston Ballet's Nutcracker held at the Boston Opera House. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

If cooking on Thanksgiving isn’t in your plans this year — or even if it is — you’re well-covered by Boston’s best restaurants. From 30 local spots open on Thanksgiving to tons of tempting takeout, we’ve put together a guide to all of the restaurants in Boston helping make Turkey Day a success for you and your loved ones. Highlights include sit-down dinner at restaurants like Contessa, Harvest, and Scampo, as well as Thanksgiving dinner takeout from the likes of Alcove, Bar Volpe, and Mistral. Check out our full Thanksgiving restaurant guide here. — Jacqueline Cain

While you’re counting down the days until Christmas, you can enjoy an evening of festive cheer at The Kimpton Marlowe Hotel. Starting on Nov. 24, they’ll be hosting the Miracle at Marlowe. When you come to the hotel’s lounge, you’ll see the space decked out in decor, and bartenders will be serving creative cocktails in ugly sweaters. Sip on the Christmapolitan, featuring spiced cranberry sauce and absinthe mist, or the Snowball Old-Fashioned, made with gingerbread, aromatic bitters, orange essence, and more. Light bites will be offered, and Miracle will be open from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. (Starting Friday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.; The Kimpton Marlowe Hotel, 25 Edwin H Land Blvd., Cambridge, 21+) — Shira Laucharoen

One of the country’s most prestigious versions of the timeless holiday show, Mikko Nissinen’s “The Nutcracker” continues to delight audiences year after year with its stunning sets, impressive choreography, and glittering costumes. The show is set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score and follows the story of Clara, a young girl who receives a nutcracker from her Godfather at a Christmas party — which then comes to life and whisks her away on a magical journey for the night. Boston Ballet will put on 45 performances of the show, starting this Friday and running through Dec. 31. (Opening Friday, Nov. 24; Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston; $30 and up) — Natalie Gale

Kicking off the holiday show season here in Boston, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” comes to the Shubert Theatre for seven shows over three days this Friday through Sunday. The show follows the Christmas icon with the blinking red nose as he saves Christmas and goes on adventures with Yukon Cornelius, the Abominable Snowman, and Hermey the Elf. The family-friendly musical runs for 90 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission. (Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26 at various times; Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston; $43 and up) — Natalie Gale

This Saturday, Darlene Love once again returns to the Cabot in Beverly to perform her annual holiday show. Since the ‘60s, Love has thrilled audiences with her singing and acting, from her stint with girl group The Blossoms to her annual live performances of her hit “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on “The Late Show With David Letterman” for 29 years before Letterman retired. She visits the Cabot for one night only. (Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.; The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly; $45.50 and up) — Natalie Gale

The SoWa Winter Festival returns for its 8th year, bringing more than 100 local vendors to the historic Power Station for 15 days this holiday season beginning this Friday. After perusing dozens of the region’s best artisan vendors and grabbing a snack at a food stand, visitors can head upstairs for cocktails and live entertainment on the second floor. Visit SoWa’s website for a complete lineup and map of all vendors. (Thursdays and Fridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 17; 550 Harrison Ave., Boston; $10) — Natalie Gale

This Friday and Saturday, Downtown Boston will once again host a holiday version of its summer outdoor artisan market every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23. The neighborhood will have lots more holiday cheer throughout the season, too, with a district-wide lobby decoration contest, live music from the Harvard University Band, and a visit from Santa. This Saturday in particular will be a special one for brass band lovers, as A Boston Tuba Christmas unites 100+ local brass musicians to play holiday favorites from noon to 1:30 p.m. For a full schedule and additional info, check out the Downtown Boston website. (Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 23; 1 Franklin St., Boston; free) — Natalie Gale

As the nation’s first preservation and conservation nonprofit, The Trustees of Reservations’ landscapes and landmarks are a sight to behold any time of year. That’s especially true during the Trustees’ annual holiday season celebration, Winterlights. The dazzling light display at three Trustees properties begins this Friday and is open Wednesday through Sunday until Jan. 6., bringing thousands of twinkling lights to the grounds of Naumkeag in Stockbridge, the Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens in North Andover, and the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton. Beyond the lights themselves, Winterlights features family-friendly activities, holiday food and beverage options, and more seasonally appropriate entertainment. (Opening Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Friday Nov. 24 through Saturday, Jan. 6 at various locations; $12 and up) — Kevin Slane

All aboard the Polar Express this holiday season on the Cape Cod Central Railroad, which whisks visitors away for a 90-minute journey from Buzzards Bay to the “North Pole” starting this Friday and running through December 23. The train typically only runs Thursday through Sunday, but will operate every day except Monday during the week leading up to Christmas. Children are encouraged to wear pajamas, just like in the movie, as they head to the North Pole to meet Santa. Onboard, the waitstaff and chefs perform while the soundtrack from the movie plays, the conductor punches golden tickets for each child, and guests hear a reading of the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. Staff will also treat guests to hot chocolate and snickerdoodles before the train arrives at the North Pole, where Santa and his elves board the train to give each child the first gift of Christmas. (Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 23; Buzzards Bay Depot, 70 Main Street, Buzzards Bay; $54 and up) — Natalie Gale

If you’re looking to follow up your Thanksgiving meal with a wintry dinner later this weekend, visit Thistle & Leek for their Sunday Supper. On the menu, you’ll find items like charred baby artichokes, salt baked black bass, saffron braised potatoes, creme caramel with poached cranberries, and more. The meal for two costs $90, but for an additional $30, you’ll also get a carafe of wine. (Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8:00 p.m.; Thistle & Leek, 105 Union St., Newton; $90) — Shira Laucharoen

