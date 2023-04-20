Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. Time Out Market Boston. Eva Sakellarides

Welcome to BosTen, your weekly guide to the coolest events and best things to do in Boston this weekend.

As school vacation week comes to an end, so too does a week of free admission to a dozen museums and attractions across the state courtesy of Highland Street Foundation’s Spring Week. On Thursday, you can plan a free visit to the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, the Fitchburg Art Museum, or the Harvard Art Museums in Cambridge. Then on Friday, check out the Wenham Museum, the Edward Gorey House in Yarmouth, or the Mass Audubon Boston Nature Center free of charge. — Kevin Slane

Science has shown that engaging with sentimental stuff can make us feel happier, more secure, and better connected to the world — so it’s no wonder that the Coolidge Corner Theatre’s Rewind! film series has become so popular. With screenings of ’80s-through-aughts films with themed after-parties, Rewind! continues in 2023 starting this Thursday at 7 p.m. with 2002’s campy “Scooby-Doo” remake starring Matthew Lillard, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Linda Cardellini, and a pixelated dog. Parlour, located next door to the theater in Coolidge Corner, hosts the after-party, where chefs and bartenders take inspiration from the film to craft snacks and drink specials, and someone always makes a fitting music playlist for the night. Rewind! continues monthly on the third or fourth Thursday with flicks like “Party Girl” (May 25), “Jawbreaker” (June 22), “Bad Boys II” (July 20), “House Party” (Aug. 17), and “Mean Girls” (Sept. 14). — Jacqueline Cain

If you’re looking for something festive to do over the weekend, drop by the Spring Wine & Seltzer Party at Time Out Market in the Fenway this Saturday from 3-6 p.m. Drinks from Buena Gave, Rustic Spirits, Noca Boozy Water, and Greenvale Vineyards will be available, as will delicious food options. Guests can enjoy the outdoor patio and participate in a frisbee Kan Jam game. Two DJs, DJ Tumi and DJ Caitlin will also be on the scene. Tickets range from $29-49 and can be purchased here. — Shira Laucharoen

A night at the theater? Wouldn’t it be loverly. Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” is at the Citizens Bank Opera House now through April 30. Audiences will enjoy classics from the beloved Tony-nominated musical, including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” and “On the Street Where You Live.” Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play “Pygmalion” into a 1956 musical adaptation (and, of course, the popular 1964 Audrey Hepburn/Rex Harrison film), “My Fair Lady” tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a pompous linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” Tickets are still available for every show this weekend through Ticketmaster. — Cheryl Fenton

Most of the attractions run by the National Park Service in Massachusetts are already free, so unless you’re day-tripping to Acadia this weekend, the news that the service is waiving entrance fees nationwide on Saturday won’t have a huge impact. That said, one Mass. attraction that normally charges admission but is free this Saturday is Lowell National Historical Park. There, you can visit the The Boott Mills Museum, which has a working 1920s era weave room, as well as interactive exhibits about the Industrial Revolution and how it shaped the city. — Kevin Slane

It’s fun to sing about the infamous “Dirty Water” of the Charles River. But since 1999, thousands of volunteers have come together each year to help clean up 80 miles of the river, stretching from Hopkinton to Charlestown. The American Rivers National River Cleanup will once again be enlisting volunteers this Friday and Saturday. For those who are curious, the water quality has vastly improved over the past couple of decades, but according to the EPA, the area that still most needs improvement is the section known as the Muddy River near the Emerald Necklace. The organization is making a special emphasis on looking for volunteers to help clean up the 1,100 acres that surround that section of the river. — Kevin Slane

Pier 5 in Charlestown hosts its annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22 starting at noon. The lively outdoor event features refreshments, games, live music, family-friendly activities, and, most importantly, the chance to connect with neighbors. A number of environmentally conscious organizations will be there with activities and info as well, like the Museum of Science and the NOAA, which will educate people on its efforts to save the Right Whales. Tickets are on sale now, and proceeds benefit the Pier 5 Association, which aims to revamp the empty pier lot and turn it into a vibrant community park. Those interested in the project can learn more at pier5.org. — Natalie Gale

The first annual Boston Kids Comics Festival will be hosted by The Silver Unicorn Bookstore in Acton this Saturday from 11-5 p.m., inviting children to explore kid-friendly comics, graphic novels, and hybrid books. Authors and illustrators expected to be on hand include some New York Times bestsellers like John Patrick Green, Tom Angleberger, Gale Galligan, and more. You can reserve a spot for this free event via Eventbrite. — Emily Collins

Sunday’s forecast currently calls for rain, so head to the Emerson Colonial Theatre for “Our Planet Live in Concert,” a traveling event from the World Wildlife Fund. The award-winning Netflix nature series “Our Planet” narrated by David Attenborough is now a live event, featuring a full orchestra alongside the show’s stunning HD cinematography with additional narration by William Shatner. Tickets for the show, which begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, are still available. — Kevin Slane

Since its inception, the Boston Public Market has strived to showcase New England-made products at Haymarket. Last year, it added fresh craft beer and spirits to the experience with the opening of The Pine Bar — and this Sunday, it’s a celebration. The inaugural Drink New England festival is happening on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. featuring more than 20 local breweries and special taps at The Pine Bar. Brewery representatives will gather from all over the region to pour samples of their beverages and talk with attendees. The event is free to attend and sample, with plenty of special options to purchase as well — plus full access to the award-winning BPM’s vibrant vendors selling all manner of prepared food, provisions, and produce. Live music by Fuller & Friends, contests with prizes, and more fun is in store for the one-day-only Drink New England craft beer fest at the BPM. — Jacqueline Cain

