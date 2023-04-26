Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. The Massachusetts Brewers Guild will hold its annual festival this weekend at Cyclorama in Boston. Ruby Wallau

The Independent Film Festival Boston has built a legacy as the premier film festival in New England, giving area cinephiles their first chance to see future Oscar winners and underrated local films alike. The festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary with another stacked lineup of 60+ feature films and shorts now through May 3 at the Somerville Theatre, Coolidge Corner Theatre, and Brattle Theatre. Highlights include must-see documentaries on Donna Summer, Steph Curry, and Michael J. Fox; Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” a standout at Sundance that has been called one of the best movies of 2023; and “Master Gardner,” the latest from director Paul Schrader (“First Reformed,” “The Card Counter”). Visit IFF Boston’s website to buy tickets and check out a full festival schedule. — Kevin Slane

Harvard doesn’t just produce the next generation of CEOs and elected officials: The college also boasts hundreds of talented artists across multiple departments and disciplines, many of whom will showcase their talents at the annual Arts First Festival now through Sunday. Since its founding in 1994 by alum and actor John Lithgow, the festival has shone a spotlight on Harvard’s artistic community, presenting dozens of outdoor art installations, galleries, films, and a variety of music, dance, and theater performances. To see a full schedule, visit Harvard’s Arts First Festival website. — Kevin Slane

The Lowell Folk Festival isn’t the only major musical event in the city of Lowell each year. This Friday and Saturday, the city’s downtown will be inundated with musical performances during the Town and City Festival. Named for beat poet (and Lowell native) Jack Kerouac’s 1950 novel, the festival brings artists from near and far to spaces like Mill No. 5, Zorba Music Hall and other cafes, bars, and galleries. Topping the bill this year are Ted Leo, Buffalo Tom, Dalton & The Sheriffs, John Doe Folk Trio, and Rhett Miller — though there are plenty of additional exciting artists to be found on the lower lines of the 50-strong lineup poster. For a full schedule of shows, visit the festival’s website. — Kevin Slane

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, marks the return of spring with its 47th annual Art in Bloom celebration this Friday through Sunday. For more than four decades, the beloved event has paired art from the MFA’s collection—from ancient to contemporary—with floral interpretations created by New England-area garden clubs and professional designers. In addition to 45 original arrangements, highlights of this year’s weekend-long event include a series of special events with master floral designer and founder of JNG Event Consulting Jimmy Guzman. He will lead two master classes as well as a lecture and demonstration called “Cherishing Moments of Being with Flowers.” Visitors can enjoy free guided tours of arrangements throughout the galleries (included with Museum admission) and stop by the Garden Cart, known for its fresh flower-filled teacups, for unique gifts, treasures, and take-home flower arrangements. — Cheryl Fenton

Tony Kushner’s luminous and complex exploration of the AIDS crisis, the Reagan administration, and homosexuality in the 1980s comes to life in Central Square Theater’s production of “Part 1: Millennium Approaches.” The show, which runs through May 21, grapples with social and political change, and addresses themes of change and loss. Directed with a “pared down approach,” the play is a poignant look at human connection. — Shira Laucharoen

Since its debut on the little-watched TruTV in 2011, “Impractical Jokers” has become a genuine phenomenon, making stars out of its hidden camera pranksters and spawning multiple spin-offs, comedy specials, and a feature-length film. This Friday and Saturday, the stars of the show — James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano — will be in town for a trio of shows at the Wang Theatre. Tickets to all three shows are available via Ticketmaster. — Kevin Slane

The Massachusetts Craft Brewers Festival, formerly known as Power Beer Fest, returns to the Cyclorama at Boston Center for the Arts with even more local breweries this Saturday. Once guests decide the best time slot to attend (1 to 4:30 p.m. or 6 to 9:30 p.m.), the pours are drawn from more than 40 Massachusetts craft breweries — Amherst Brewing to Vanished Valley Brewing, and every Bearmoose, Castle Island, and Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in between, just to name a few. Unlike other years, seltzer and cider lovers will also have a chance to sip their favorite offerings alongside the IPAs, stouts, ales, and lagers. Along with a range of food vendors, outside snacks and pretzel necklaces are welcome, and a water station awaits your empty water bottle (or bring your own sealed water bottles) so you can stay hydrated. The $55 ticket price includes unlimited beer samples from all the vendors, while designated drivers/non-drinkers can also attend the festival for $10. Ticket proceeds from the Massachusetts Craft Brewers Festival support the Mass Brewers Guild, the state’s nonprofit organization that works to protect and promote the interests of craft brewers across the Commonwealth. — Cheryl Fenton

In this one-woman show at Emerson Paramount Center through Sunday, a contemporary Cherokee woman and her father take a six-week journey along the Trail of Tears, the path that 17,000 Cherokee took during their forced relocation. The narrative borrows from interviews, historical research, and artist DeLanna Studi’s personal experiences to bear witness to “one of the darkest corners of American history.” — Shira Laucharoen

The Comics in Color: Boston group are passionate about comics and comic book making. This Saturday, they’ll be hosting the Boston Comics in Color Festival, which focuses on stories by and about people of color. The family-friendly event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Reggie Lewis State Track Center. Registration is free. — Emily Collins

Do you think you know your guacamole? If you have a recipe that nobody can resist, think of entering The Painted Burro’s 8th annual Guac Off. First, submit your instructions for how to make a great guac at this site. This Sunday, the top eight will move on to the final round of tasting, overseen by local celebrity judges. The winner will be awarded a $400 gift card to the restaurant, and there will be a People’s Choice prize. If you just want to join as an attendant and order a margarita to enjoy during the event, it’s guaranteed to be a fun time for everyone. — Shira Laucharoen

