10 things to do in Boston this weekend

The elegant dining room at Town Meeting Bistro in Lexington, part of The Inn at Hastings Park, will host a passover dinner from Wednesday through Saturday (as well as April 12-13). Appetizers such as matzo ball soup will be served, as will entrees like lemon sumac chicken with fingerling potatoes, and halibut with fried cauliflower, green tahini, and more. For dessert, enjoy a matzo tiramisu and coconut saffron custard with rosewater, cardamom, and pistachio. Book your reservation here. –Shira Laucharoen

For the second straight year, food hall High Street Place is giving downtown Boston a sneak preview of this spring’s Boston Calling music festival. This Thursday from 6-11 p.m. stop by Boston Calling Night at High Street Place to catch a performance from The Q-Tip Bandits, a five-piece band that blends funk, soul, and jazz who will be performing at the festival in May. In between sets from the group, the food hall’s resident DJ will be spinning tracks from artists playing this year’s Boston Calling, including Foo Fighters, Niall Horan, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Alanis Morissette. High Street Place’s 20 restaurants will be serving up food and drink throughout the night, and those who register for the free event in advance will be entered to win a three-day pass to Boston Calling 2023. — Kevin Slane

Though it lost the Best Documentary Oscar to “Navalny,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is one of 2022’s best. Growing up in the Boston suburbs, Nan Goldin pushed boundaries and shattered taboos from the very beginning of her photography career, producing galleries focused on the city’s gay and transgender communities in the 1970s. During the last decade, Goldin raised hell once more, protesting the very museums and galleries that housed her work for decades due to their philanthropic connections to the Sackler Family, the founders of Purdue Pharma. In “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” director Laura Poitras (“Citizenfour”) not only vividly captures the life of an unbowed activist, she neatly traces the insidious web of dark money that allowed the company arguably most responsible for America’s opioid crisis to remain in good standing for so long. You can catch a free screening of “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” this Thursday at Emerson College’s Bright Family Screening Room, where it will be co-presented by a quartet of film organizations — the LGBT Film Festival with GlobeDocs, the Boston Women’s Film Festival, and the Boston Jewish Film Festival. — Kevin Slane

Berklee professor and author Michelle Min Sterling will be coming to Brookline Booksmith this Thursday to celebrate the release of her new debut novel “Camp Zero.” Set in the near future in Northern Canada, the book follows the story of climate change survivors discovering the disturbing secrets at Camp Zero, a housing project sheltering a disturbing mystery. Registration for the event is free through Brookline Booksmith’s website. — Emily Collins

Earth Day isn’t until April 22, but at Mass Audubon’s Boston Nature Center, every day is Earth Day. The organization is underscoring that point this Saturday from 10-4 p.m. with the Earth Day is Every Day Festival. The list of family-friendly activities includes a visit to the apiary, a meditation walk, and an edible garden tour — not to mention sun tea and nachos baked in a solar oven to snack on. Tickets must be purchased in advance through Mass Audubon. — Kevin Slane

In the seven years since lifelong Massachusetts resident Jimmy Craig launched his weekly webcomic “They Can Talk,” the animal-filled strip has rocketed to success. It has amassed 615,000 followers on Instagram, 658,000 on Facebook, and has spawned two books; the latest, “Are You Gonna Eat That?” from Ulysses Press, hits shelves this month. To mark that occasion, Craig will be sitting down for a Q&A session at Harvard Book Store in Cambridge this Thursday at 7 p.m. with another local cartoonist who’s no stranger to talking critters: Mark Parisi of Gloucester, creator of the comic panel “Off the Mark.” — Peter Chianca

If you’re a parent of a young child, you’re undoubtedly familiar with “Bluey,” the Australian animated series whose titular talking dog has become a favorite of the preschool set. If you’ve already run through every episode of the series on Disney+ 100 times, round up the family and bring them to see Bluey’s first-ever stage show, “Bluey’s Big Play.” A mix of puppets and live actors will bring Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli to life during five shows at the Wang Theatre this Friday and Saturday, accompanied by new songs by Bluey composer Joff Bush. Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, online at www.bochcenter.org or by phone at 866-348-9738. — Kevin Slane

If you yearn for the creature features of yesteryear, the Somerville Theatre has just the ticket. Starting this Saturday, the theater will host a monthly Attack of the B-Movies showcase, with a handpicked double feature of lovably retro trash. Kicking it off this month are back-to-back screenings of 1996’s “Gamera the Invincible” and “Gamera vs. Barugon,” a pair of Japanese kaiju movies created to compete with the runaway success of Toho’s Godzilla films. For $5 you’ll see two movies, selected short subjects, and have a chance to win prizes from host Major Tom. Tickets are available at the box office or through the Somerville Theatre’s website. — Kevin Slane

With the arrival of spring, The Koji Club is celebrating the end of the sake brewing season, holding its second annual Cherry Blossom + Namazake Disco this Saturday. When you purchase a ticket, you’ll be able to taste a rare and unpasteurized sake called namazake, known for its bright and bold flavor. You can also sample its “pasteurized twin” for comparison. Bites to eat will also be served, with Mr. Tuna making sushi hand rolls to order and Ivory Pearl shucking oysters. The event lasts from 7-10 p.m., and everyone is encouraged to wear pink. Tickets are $149. –Shira Laucharoen

This Easter Sunday will offer plenty of options for special-occasion dining at Boston’s best restaurants and hotels. Whether your spring celebration calls for brunch or dinner — with or without an egg hunt and a photo op with the Easter Bunny — there’s a holiday dining option to fit your fancy. Check out our full list of 20 recommended restaurants for Easter, which includes a bountiful Easter brunch buffet at Boston Harbor Hotel, a three-course feast at the Liberty Hotel’s CLINK, a three-course prix-fixe and an a la carte kids’ menu at Will Gilson’s Cambridge Crossing spot The Lexington, and a medley of traditional Italian holiday dishes and themed cocktails at newly opened Woburn restaurant Sogna. As is the case for most major holiday meals, all of our handpicked restaurants accept (and encourage) reservations. — Jacqueline Cain

