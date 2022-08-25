Events This event has passed. Check out other things to do instead. 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest happenings in and around Boston. Boston, MA - 8/7/2016 - David Gilo and his son Nicholas Play ping pong in the middle of Newbury Street. Keith Bedford/Globe Staff

Since 1919, the last Sunday in August has seen Saint Anthony’s Feast take to the streets of the North End for a weekend-long festival that begins on Thursday at 5 p.m. Similar to the Fisherman’s Feast, Saint Anthony’s Feast welcomes dozens of street vendors, live entertainment, and thousands of visitors annually. On the decorated streets of the North End, which is closed to car traffic during the event, festivalgoers can find purveyors of pizza, arancini, quahogs, sausages, gelato, zeppole, and cannoli. The highlight of the festival is the day-long procession of Saint Anthony’s statue through the streets of the neighborhood, accompanied by a parade of floats and marching bands. Guests can also find live bands and strolling singers throughout the weekend, plus daily religious services and an annual open-air Mass honoring Saint Anthony. Find the full schedule of events here. — Natalie Gale

For its ninth annual Julia Child Tribute Dinner this Thursday from 6-9 p.m., Chef/Owner Will Gilson and his Puritan & Co. team (along with a few surprise chef friends) invite you to join them for a delicious, multi-course meal inspired by the beloved culinary legend. The annual dinner event held at the restaurant celebrates the iconic chef, television personality, and cookbook author who made Cambridge her home from 1961 to 2001. The delicious prix fixe menu will highlight several of Child’s signature dishes, such as her crispy duck and “moules mariniere,” mussels steamed with shallots, garlic, white wine, and fresh herbs. Each course will be accompanied by bottomless carafes of wine for each table, along with full wine, beer, and cocktail lists available for purchase. — Cheryl Fenton

After a summer full of free outdoor movies in Boston, most of the established programs will be winding down the free flicks this weekend as we reach the end of August. On Thursday, head to Training Field in Charlestown for a showing of “Encanto” as part of the Mayor’s Movie Nights series. On Friday, you can catch “Dune” at dusk as part of Boston Harbor Hotel’s Summer in the City series. Saturday’s free family-friendly film can be found at the Prudential Center lawn, where “Trolls: World Tour” will be screening at sunset. Finally, you can wrap up the weekend of free movies on Sunday with an 8:30 p.m. showing of “The Philadelphia Story” at Christopher Columbus Park. Also on tap this weekend is the 2022 Films at the Gate Festival in Chinatown, where you can see free screenings of “Kung Fu Stuntmen: Never Say No!” (Friday at 8 p.m.), “Ip Man 4: The Finale” (Saturday at 8 p.m.), and “Ne Zha” (Sunday at 8 p.m.). — Kevin Slane

After a prolonged absence, Kenny Chesney is returning to Gillette Stadium for a pair of 2022 concerts this Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. After being forced to delay planned summer shows in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the country megastar will wrap up his Here and Now stadium tour. Joining Chesney and his fans (known as No Shoes Nation) are fellow country stars Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce. Tickets are still available for both shows via Ticketmaster. — Kevin Slane

Seta’s Cafe, which shuttered its Belmont location in 2019, was a hidden gem for healthy Mediterranean food, according to Alex Saenz, the chef behind Bisq Sandos and Taqueria el Barrio at Time Out Market as well as Brookline golf course eatery Hemlock Grill. In August, a little bit of Seta’s returns to Greater Boston: Chef Seta Dakessian is taking over the kitchen at Hemlock for brunch on this Saturday and Sunday. Dakessian’s Belmont café was known for shakshuka, homemade lavash, soujouk (a spicy sausage) served with eggs, and more. Seta’s brunch pop-up menu has yet to be revealed, but will be influenced by what’s available from local farms. Stay tuned to Hemlock and Seta’s social media channels for more information about this casual, first-come, first-served brunch pop-up. — Jacqueline Cain

MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a state-of-the-art music venue located next to Fenway Park, officially opens its doors this week. The 5,000-person venue is positioning itself as the premier for music in the city, and boasts an early lineup of artists including James Taylor, Bruno Mars, and Demi Lovato. Before any of those heavy-hitters arrive, the venue is welcoming a hometown band to the stage, as rock group Godsmack (which formed in Lawrence in 1995) play a benefit show for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the band’s own Scars Foundation, which raises funds for mental health issues. The show kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. with opening act Otherwise, and tickets are on sale now. — Kevin Slane

This summer, wine enthusiasts will once again be able to gather and enjoy sampling drinks from around the world at the Worcester Wine Festival. Now in its fifth year, the festival will have two components: on Thursday, there will be a signature wine dinner held at the restaurant Lock 50, and on Saturday, the traditional Grand Tasting will be celebrated on the field of Polar Park. At the festival, guests will be able to sample old-world wines for countries famous for their vineyards, like France, Italy, and Spain, but there will also be more obscure wines from places that may not have as much global recognition, such as Lebanon and Greece. This year, there will be some new events at the festival, like a blind tasting, where sommeliers will judge and evaluate wines while blindfolded. There will also be a savoring event, where attendees can be taught to open a bottle of champagne or prosecco using a sword. Tickets are available at the Mass Food and Wine website. — Shira Laucharoen

Catch ma-jazz-tic performances from some of the best jazz musicians at Boston’s 12th Jazz Fest this Saturday at Maritime Park in Boston’s Seaport District from noon to 9 p.m. This festival pays homage to the genre’s African American roots and also draws together many of the most innovative and exciting contemporary jazz artists from around the globe in a day of musical brotherhood. Those performing include pianist, songwriter and vocalist Kandice Springs, award-winning singer Pat Braxton, Grammy voting member Vivian Fang Liu, Grammy-nominated jazz-fusion group SPECIAL EFX featuring Chieli Minucci, and multi-Grammy nominated soul-funk jam band and musical production team The Groovalattos. — Ria Goveas

The City of Boston has brought back its popular Open Newbury Street initiative, which will make the shopping thoroughfare a pedestrian-only path each Sunday through September 25. Visitors will be able to check out local businesses, listen to live music, and play a few lawn games on the car-free stretch from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Along with the eight-block stretch of Newbury, the intersections of Exeter Street, Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will also be car-free from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. First introduced in 2016, this year’s edition of Open Newbury Street is the longest yet, with six car-free weekends on the docket. Mayor Michelle Wu has even taken the Open Streets Boston concept to other city roads, opening up Centre Street, Blue Hill Avenue, and an upcoming September 24 edition on Dorchester Ave. — Kevin Slane

A question for the ages: If every day the Indigo Girls get half the distance closer to fine, will they ever actually arrive there? It’s a conundrum. Regardless, we’re lucky to still have the “Closer to Fine” singer-songwriters releasing great new music and touring tirelessly well into their fourth decade in the music business. One of the most successful folk duos in modern history, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have sold more than 15 million copies of their 16 albums. They’ll no doubt see a sizable chunk of their local fanbase when they hit the Lowell Summer Music Series at Boarding House Park this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. for an outdoor concert celebrating their latest album, “Look Long.” Released in spring of 2020 — back when concerts weren’t a thing — it found Ray and Saliers at their most unabashedly nostalgic and engagingly exuberant. Awash in the perfect harmonies and infectious guitar jangle that launched their careers way back when, the album stands as one of the most likable albums since their ’90s heyday and a true return to form for the duo. — Peter Chianca

