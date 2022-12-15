Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest happenings in and around Boston. "The Christmas Revels" ensemble at the Sanders Theatre. Sheppard Ferguson/Handout

Modest Mouse released its second LP, “The Lonesome Crowded West,” in 1997. Although it would be dwarfed in sales by later efforts, it is almost surely the band’s most influential recording in the unsubtle, epic-in-scope, and sometimes unnerving indie rock vein that they were mining at the time. The occasion of this landmark recording’s 25th anniversary is the reason for Modest Mouse’s current nationwide trek, which visit Roadrunner this Friday at 8 p.m. On this tour, Isaac Brock and drummer and fellow lone original member Jeremiah Green – along with decade-long stalwart Russell Higbee (bass guitar) and new member Simon O’Connor (guitar) – will perform the 15-track, 74-minute opus from its first note to its last. However, Brock is sure to also break out crowd-pleasers such as “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty,” two of the singles from the million-selling 2004 album “Good News for People Who Love Bad News.” (Dec. 16; more info here) — Blake Maddux

The North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly has been mounting the original musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” for more than three decades, so they’ve certainly got experience at putting on an exceptional retelling of the Dickensian tale. So does lead actor David Coffee, who has portrayed Scrooge for 28 of the 31 years. (Now through Dec. 24; more info here) — Kevin Slane

Restaurant crews throughout the land have their festive sweaters on for Miracle, the Christmas-themed bar that is popping up at locations nationwide, including three in Greater Boston: The Kimpton Marlowe Hotel Lobby Bar in Cambridge, Mystic Station in Malden, and Central Tavern in Milford. New this year to the Miracle canon of cocktails are a few drinks, including warm mulled wine, the fizzy Santa’s Little Helper with gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime, and seltzer; and the chocolate-mint Christmas Cricket with blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, mole bitters, and dark chocolate. (Now through Dec. 25; more info here) — Jacqueline Cain

Since 1986, Brian O’Donovan has delighted public radio listeners with his annual celebration of Celtic, Pagan, and Christian traditions. The stage version of the show is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with stage visits all across Massachusetts. Bostonians will be able to see the show at the Cutler Majestic Theatre this Friday through Sunday, but keep an eye out for tickets at venues in New Bedford, Rockport, and Worcester as well. (Now through Dec. 20; more info here) — Kevin Slane

Santa Claus doesn’t get to take a vacation until after the holiday season, but the rest of us can take respite from the busyness at Sippin’ Santa, the annual holiday pop-up bar at Shore Leave. From decking the halls of the basement bar with twinkling lights, to piping in surf-rock carols through the speakers, Shore Leave is transformed into Sippin’ Santa with tons of attention to detail. Along with sushi and drinks-friendly snacks, the menu adds signature Sippin’ Santa cocktails like White Russian Christmas, spiked with ancho chile liqueur; and the namesake mix of aged rum, amaro, lemon, orange, and gingerbread spices. (Now through Jan. 1; more info here) — Jacqueline Cain

Anthony Williams’ “Urban Nutcracker,” the modern Boston-centric holiday classic, will return to the Shubert Theatre for the 2022 holiday season starting this Saturday. With a reputation of representing multi-cultural Boston’s vibrant inclusiveness and celebration, this classic dance theatrical will showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky. Anchored by classical ballet thanks to the City of Boston Ballet, it’s where urban tap, hip hop, swing, flamenco, step, and jazz come together to form something special from within the enchanted world of Clarice and her friends. (Dec. 17-23; more info here) — Cheryl Fenton

Now in its 52nd year, the annual Christmas Revels show will return to Harvard’s Sanders Theatre this Saturday. This year’s show mixes 17th century hymns with 21st century tunes thanks to a collaboration with the choreographers of “The Urban Nutcracker.” Even if you’ve seen previous editions of the show, it’s worth heading to Cambridge again, as no two years are alike. (Dec. 17-23; more info here) — Kevin Slane

If you’re looking for an exceptionally smooth way to enjoy some of your favorite holiday tunes, smooth jazz legend Kenny G will be bringing his “Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour” to Cary Hall in Lexington this Friday at 8 p.m. The saxophonist born Kenny Gorelick will have plenty of his other hit songs on the set list as well, but if his “Holiday Classics” album is any indication, you’ll likely hear smooth versions of “Sleigh Ride,” “Joy to the World,” and “Winter Wonderland,” among others. (Dec. 16; more info here) — Kevin Slane

With its numerous studio spaces and dense grouping of creative types, Somerville is one of the artistic hubs of the region. You can help support some of the city’s coolest makers, artisans, and vendors at the Small Mart Holiday Market, which takes over the Crystal Ballroom this Saturday from 11-4 p.m. The converted performance space will have an open bar for those who wish to sip while they shop, and your chances of scoring the perfect retro gift are pretty good, as the market is hosted by High Energy Vintage & Existential Thread Co. (Dec. 17; more info here) —Kevin Slane

Not sure if we want to see your “naughtiest” holiday sweater, but go ahead and grab it anyway for Nautilus Pier 4’s festive fête this Saturday at 8 p.m. Nauti or Nice is an ugly sweater competition at the Seaport restaurant, complete with live music, snack specials, holiday decor and an ice sculpture, and an outdoor champagne and cocktail bar serving hot drinks and more. Dress for the season (and possible brisk breezes across Pier 4), with prizes on the line for Ugliest, Nicest, and Naughtiest holiday sweaters. No tickets required, but dining reservations are encouraged and walk-ins are welcome in the bar area. (Dec. 18; more info here) — Jacqueline Cain

