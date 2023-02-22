Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest happenings in and around Boston. Disney Animation: Immersive Adventure" will be in Boston from February 23 through the end of May. Lighthouse Immersive

Welcome to BosTen, your weekly guide to the coolest events and best things to do in Boston this weekend.

You won’t need to fly to Florida to experience Disney magic, thanks to a new Disney immersive experience making its Boston debut this Thursday. Walt Disney Animation Studios has partnered with Lighthouse Immersive Studios — producers of previous immersive exhibits devoted to Monet, Van Gogh, and Klimt — on “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.” Once again utilizing the Lighthouse ArtsSpace at the Castle to host its immersive exhibit, Lighthouse and Disney will treat visitors to floor-to-ceiling projections of some of their favorite animated characters and a surround-sound presentation of some of the music from films like “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan,” “Encanto,” and “Frozen.” Tickets for the event, which will be in Boston through the end of May, are available now. — Kevin Slane

Aspiring engineers will have an entire week dedicated to a love of learning and solving problems for February school vacation at The Boston Children’s Museum’s Engineering Week. The event will run in two-hour time slots (9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.) and will give children under the age of 10 and their parents and caregivers a chance to explore, create, test, and try again as they work through various engineering activities and challenges. — Cheryl Fenton

New York rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie went almost three years between album releases, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his followup to 2020’s “Artist 2.0.” Boogie dropped his newest, “Me vs. Myself,” in December 2022, just in time for his February tour, which visits MGM Music Hall this Thursday. Known for the energy he doles out in performances as much as for what some critics have labeled his “rambling verses” (not necessarily a bad thing), his shows also take some time to veer away from the hardcore rap upon which he built his reputation. Fans were probably caught a bit off-guard when he started performing “Still Think About You.” Although it featured the expected sort of explicit lyrics, the song showed that when he was singing, rather than shouting the words, this guy has a pretty darn good voice. — Ed Symkus

Two of Boston’s preeminent art museum will host kids during the school vacation week for art-making activities. At the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, families can discover how art is connected to the world around us through interactive family tours and drop-in creative sessions. The Institute of Contemporary Art offers hands-on activities in the Bank of America Art Lab, including a “Can You See Me?” activity, during which kids capture their identities through photography and art-making, as well as picking up a gallery game card (available on the first and fourth floors near the elevators) to explore the ICA as a “Thinker, Maker, Explorer, or Performer.” — Cheryl Fenton

Transporting them from a snow-covered Arendelle to the mountains of Colombia, Disney On Ice takes audiences on a two-part adventure when “Frozen” and “Encanto” come to life on the ice like never before at the TD Garden now through Sunday. Split into their own energetic performances, the two tales make for one unforgettable evening, beginning with lovable snowman Olaf telling the story of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa (alongside Kristoff and Sven, of course), followed by a journey to meet the extraordinary Madrigals family and young daughter Mirabel’s fight to save their casita. Tickets for Disney on Ice are available now through Ticketmaster. — Cheryl Fenton

In recognition of Black History Month (and coinciding with February break), the Red Sox and Red Sox Foundation are partnering with the Museum of African American History in Boston and Nantucket to provide free admission and tours for all visitors now through Sunday. The Beacon Hill location houses both the former Abiel Smith School — the oldest public school in the country built for the education of Black children — and the African Meeting House, the oldest Black church building in the country. Along with objects from the museum’s 3,000+ collection, MAAH is currently hosting “Jazz Scene in Boston: Telling the Local Story,” a temporary exhibit tracking the local jazz scene’s rise to national prominence in the 1950s and its continued importance today. Both self-guided and guided tours of the museum are free, though If you’re booking a tour in advance on the museum’s website, you must enter the code “Red Sox” to activate the free admission. — Kevin Slane

Sekali, a Boston based pop-up restaurant featuring modern Malaysian and Southeast Asian cuisine, will be coming to Bone Up Brewing Co. this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. What’s on the menu? You can expect to find congee with chicken thigh confit in duck fat, topped with ginger scallion sauce, and accompanied by roasted Brussels sprouts, corn, Chinese bacon, and other delicious ingredients. They will also be serving build-your-own curried pulled pork sliders and desserts. According to owner Derrick Teh, the congee has a homey feel to it, because it’s something that his mother used to make him when he was sick. In the past, Sekali has held pop-ups at places like Lamplighter Brewing Co. in Cambridge and Backbar in Somerville, but Teh said that he is looking forward to one day opening his own brick and mortar spot. Until then, visit Bone Up Brewing Co. and enjoy one of his dishes with a beer. – Shira Laucharoen

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day, but try telling that to Sullivan’s on Castle Island. The beloved concession stand, established in 1951, will reopen for the season this Saturday, offering up reasonably priced favorites like hamburgers, wraps, onion rings, milkshakes, and raspberry lime rickeys. And if the weather turns out to be more wintry than expected, you can always grab a lobster roll or fried clams from Sully’s location at Hub Hall next to T.D. Garden. — Kevin Slane

Looking to re-create the best parts of an alpine adventure without traveling anywhere? Visit the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel for their Le Chalet pop-up, open this Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be a blazing fireplace, great bites, and delicious cocktails. You’ll feel just like you’re in a French or Swiss ski lodge when you settle down with a drink and something to eat. Order a S’mores Old Fashioned, made with High West bourbon, graham cracker syrup, mole bitters, and chocolate-covered marshmallow. Or if you’re looking for a Hot Toddy or a tequila spiked hot chocolate, they have you covered, too. Dine on pesto arancini, fried calamari, or thick cut fries, while hanging out in the cozy space. There will be live music from 6 to 9 p.m. — Shira Laucharoen

A sure sign of spring? The annual Ice Party on the fireplace-equipped patio at Harvest. The fifth edition of this epic outdoor event at the Harvard Square restaurant this Sunday at 6 p.m. celebrates the winter that was. The recommended attire? Vintage ski gear and après wear — the louder the colors, the better. Shotskis, steaming mugs of hot chocolate, ice-luge Old Fashioned cocktails, and specialty beers from Lamplighter Brewing set the festive atmosphere. Chefs Nicholas Deutmeyer and Tab Volpe are planning some winter-warming snacks, such as chili and soft pretzels; plus a bountiful charcuterie spread and icy oysters on the half-shell. A portion of ticket sales and a raffle during the event benefit Furnishing Hope of Massachusetts, a charity based in Cambridge that supports families transitioning out of homelessness. Secure your spot on OpenTable to say “see you soon” to sunnier days. — Jacqueline Cain

