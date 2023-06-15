Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. Boston 365, a three-dimensional model of the city, can be seen at View Boston in the Prudential Center. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Welcome to BosTen, your weekly guide to the coolest events and best things to do in Boston this weekend. Sign up for our weekly email newsletter here. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected].

How do we love Leslie Jones? Let us count the ways: As a hilarious presence on “Saturday Night Live”; as the best Olympics commentator ever; as a slam-bang “Daily Show” guest host; she was even good in that all-women “Ghostbusters” reboot filmed in Boston. And now she’ll be bringing her raucous comedy chops to the Wilbur this Thursday, where we’re pretty confident no topic will be off limits. (If you’re looking for somewhere to bring the kids, better stick with Kevin James.) You can also probably expect some of the unfiltered personal stories that make up her upcoming memoir, “Leslie F*cking Jones,” which is billed as a “love letter to regular people.” — Peter Chianca

Stepping out of the elevator on the 52nd floor of the Prudential Center, it’s immediately evident that View Boston — a three-story observatory, restaurant, open-air viewing space, cocktail bar, and virtual tour guide all rolled into one — is something Boston has been sorely missing. The attraction, which opens to the public today, is nothing short of a complete transformation of the former Top of the Hub space, and immediately moves to the top of of the list for must-see attractions in the city. Featuring floor-to-ceiling views, an open-air patio with an indoor/outdoor cocktail bar, and several eye-catching interactive exhibits that will interest tourists and residents alike, View Boston is a must-see. — Kevin Slane

Almost four years after hosting its final horse race, Suffolk Downs will once again be buzzing with activity this weekend. Steve Lacy, LCD Soundsystem, and boygenius will be the first three artists to headline shows at The Stage at Suffolk Downs, a new seasonal outdoor music venue opening at the former racetrack in East Boston. The three shows, which will be held Friday through Sunday starting daily at 3 p.m., are part of the re:SET concert series, and will feature a series of artists curated by each night’s headliner. For his June 16 show, Lacy will bring three acts who fit his alternative R&B vibe: Toro y Moi, James Blake, and Foushee. For LCD Soundsystem’s June 17 show, James Murphy and co. will be supported by Jamie xx, Idles, and L’Rain, among others. Wrapping up the weekend on June 18, supergroup boygenius (a trio featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus) will share the bill with Dijon, Bartees Strange, and Clairo, who rose to stardom as a teenager living in Carlisle. — Kevin Slane

After a number of years at Copley Plaza, the annual Donna Summer Disco Party returns to Boston’s City Hall Plaza this Friday from 6-9 p.m. The tribute to the disco legend and Boston native will feature a roller rink, special performances, disco music, and dancing all night long. Along with a soundtrack provided by DJ Vince 1, the evening will feature two very special performances: A tribute by Summer’s sister and backing vocalist Mary Gaines Bernard, and rapper/producer O’Mega Red performing his hit “Angel,” which features Summer. The Donna Summer Disco Party is free to the public, but registration is recommended here. — Natalie Gale

In the world of groups that hit the stage for lengthy jam sessions, the Dave Matthews Band is right up there with what the Grateful Dead were doing in their heyday. DMB, which visits the Xfinity Center this Saturday, has been at it for 30 years, and they’re not slowing down. Their newest album, “Walk Around the Moon,” is the band’s latest with RCA, a relationship that stretches all the way back to 1994 and has resulted in numerous gold and platinum records. — Ed Symkus

Singer-songwriter Catie Turner, who placed among the top seven finalists during season 16 of American Idol, is headed to Boston for a Saturday night concert at Brighton Music Hall. During her time as a contestant, Turner’s choice of songs included ones by The Beatles, Lady Gaga, Blondie, and The Bangles, as well as the original compositions “21st Century Machine” and “Pity.” The 23-year-old currently has two EPs — “The Sad Vegan” (2019) and “Heartbroken and Milking It” (2021, Atlantic Records) — to her credit, and you can probably expect to hear some of her standalone singles, including the May 2023 debut “Easy,” when she takes the stage on Saturday. — Blake Maddux

Brooklyn-born pop singer Bebe Rexha began performing in musicals when she was 4, and started making a name for herself, in her teens, as a songwriter — with material ranging from hip-hop to country — before finally hitting her stride as a vocalist. After a stint singing and recording with Black Cards, she went solo, signing with Warner Bros. a decade ago, and focusing on pop sounds with edges of R&B, hip-hop, and a few expletives thrown in. Her newest album is titled “Bebe.” Based on setlists from recent shows, you can expect to hear hits like “Meant to Be,” “I’m a Mess,” and “Call You Mine” when Rexha plays the House of Blues (supported by Zolita) this Saturday at 8 p.m. — Ed Symkus

In August 2016, 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte was killed while jogging near her family’s home in Princeton. This Saturday at 9:30 a.m., hundreds are expected to gather at the Wachusett Ski Mountain area for an annual 5k run in Marcotte’s memory. The event is organized by the Vanessa Marcotte Foundation, which partners with organizations “that provide educational programs and mentorship opportunities to promote female empowerment and gender equality.” Afterwards, stick around to enjoy post-race fun with a DJ, kid-friendly activities, and raffles. refreshments, activities for kids, and raffles. — Kevin Slane

This Saturday, head to Hyde Park from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the neighborhood’s second annual Juneteenth Joy: Focus on Freedom celebration. Free and open to the public, the afternoon at Francis D. Martini Memorial Shell Park will feature ceremonies like a color guard by the 54 Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment Company A, followed by an afternoon of live performances, a Black artisan fair, awards, exhibits, games, and food vendors. (PS: If you’re looking for an educational way to mark the holiday, the sold-out Embrace Ideas Festival is livestreaming panels on Thursday and Friday starting at 11 a.m. featuring the likes of Pulitzer-winning reporter Nicole Hannah Jones and former acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey on NBC Boston.) — Natalie Gale

Admission to the Museum of Fine Arts Boston is free on Monday for all Massachusetts residents in celebration of Juneteenth. Tickets, provided in partnership with Citizens, will be available on a first come, first served basis. Visitors can check out the newly opened exhibit “Hear Me Now: The Black Potters of Old Edgefield, South Carolina,” celebrating the pottery made by enslaved people in Old Edgefield in the 1800s. The day will also include art-making activities, a Spotlight Talk, and performances. — Natalie Gale

