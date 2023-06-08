Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. Members of Hopedale Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) cheer at the start of the last Boston Pride Parade, held in Boston on June 8, 2019. The parade makes its return this weekend. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Welcome to BosTen, your weekly guide to the coolest events and best things to do in Boston this weekend.

This Thursday, support a good cause and enjoy an evening of delicious bites at the Cambridge Center for Adult Education’s spring fundraiser, “Dumplings, Of Course.” Variations on doughy edibles from across cultures (think: pierogies, wontons, and empanadas) will be featured, with food from Mamaleh’s Delicatessen, Mei Mei Dumplings, Mimi’s Chuka Diner, Honeycomb Creamery, and more being served. Money raised from the event will go towards funding scholarships at CCAE, and tickets cost $135 each. — Shira Laucharoen

After taking a few years off, City Hall Plaza is back in the beer garden business. Starting this week, you can sip 12 different beers from Downtown Crossing’s Democracy Brewing and Roslindale‘s Distraction Brewing at the Government Center beer garden, which is open to guests of all ages starting at noon Tuesdays through Sundays. The beer garden will host a wide range of programming throughout the summer, including live music, yoga classes, and art displays. Roslindale’s Jimmie’s Cafe will handle the non-beer refreshments, serving up non-alcoholic drinks, sandwiches, and ice cream. — Kevin Slane

For the first time since 2019, Boston will have a Pride parade. Taking the reins from previous organizers Boston Pride, Boston Pride For The People (BP4TP), will kick off the parade and festival this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Copley Square. From there, the route takes revelers to two different celebrations, an all-ages event at Boston Common and a 21+ celebration at City Hall Plaza. The Boston Common stage will be headlined by singer Maddie Rose, while the City Hall stage will feature artists including Tommi Aura and Brandi Blaze. — Kevin Slane

Just like last weekend, several towns and neighborhoods will be holding their own Porchfests this Saturday, following the example of Somerville’s annual celebration of local music — which has featured hundreds of local artists performing on porches around the city since 2011. Starting this Saturday, Winchester (noon-5:30 p.m.), Malden (noon-7 p.m.), and Boston’s Fenway neighborhood (noon to 4:30 p.m.) will all hold their own Porchfest celebrations, each featuring dozens of artists spanning countless genres. For a full list of participating artists, check out the websites for Winchester Porchfest, Malden Porchfest, and Fenway Porchfest. — Kevin Slane

As part of Pride Month, Seaport restaurant Gather will host a Lady Gaga x Pride Brunch this Saturday from from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., pairing a Gaga-themed brunch menu and cocktail list with Mother Monster’s music playing over the speakers. Tito’s Handmade Vodka and the Provincetown Brewing Company will also be at the event starting at 11 a.m. with “samples and swag,” so you’ll want to make your reservation ahead of time to secure your spot. — Emily Collins

As part of Pride Month, the non-profit Boston Theater Company will host their third annual Road of Rainbows, a 5K race held this Saturday at 10 a.m. on Boston Common. The race is open to all and celebrates love and the freedom to be yourself. Register online here to receive a bib and information about a festival following the run/walk. — Emily Collins

LGBTQ Nightlife Events is hosting its second annual Pride Bar Fest this Saturday from 1-6 p.m. The event will span across 10 venues on Lansdowne Street and in the surrounding area, featuring over 20 performers and a queer market with local vendors. There will also be contests, live music, dancers, a DJ, a block party, and drag shows. Tickets are $15-$25. — Emily Collins

Indulge in unlimited nibbles this Sunday at the Taste of South Boston, back for the first time since 2019. Celebrate the neighborhood’s culinary offerings by visiting the Artists for Humanity EpiCenter and sampling dishes from the Barking Crab, Capo, Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant, Loco, Publico, and many more. The festival will pay tribute to South Boston NDC, a nonprofit that strives to help provide affordable housing in the community. Tickets are $75 if purchased in advance and $85 if bought at the door. — Shira Laucharoen

This Thursday marks the return of The Boston Harbor Hotel’s 24th annual “Summer in the City” concert series, which provides live music to the waterfront throughout the summer months. Every Tuesday through Friday evening from now through Aug. 25, guests can hear free, live music at the Harborwalk Terrace from a variety of bands performing on the hotel’s floating barge stage. Thursday’s opening night performance comes from former “The Voice” contestant Selkii, a singer-songwriter who specializes in live-looping performances. — Kevin Slane

Never before has a funeral had more joie de vivre than during Cirque du Soleil’s return to Boston with “Corteo.” Translated as “cortege” (or joyous procession) in Italian, this enchanting arena production takes its name to heart as a clown imagines his own funeral set within a carnival celebration, which will be performed at Agganis Arena this Thursday through Sunday. Directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, the show plunges audience members into a mysterious space between heaven and earth full of fun, comedy, and spontaneity as only the talented acrobats and performers of Cirque du Soleil can do. Blending the ridiculous with the tragic, the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the clown’s wisdom, kindness, strength, and fragility for one last timeless celebration. — Cheryl Fenton

