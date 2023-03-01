Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest happenings in and around Boston. Utopia, a horticulture and epicurean festival, will be held at Flynn Cruiseport Boston from March 2–5. Handout

Fans of Sherlock Holmes, unite: Maggiano’s Little Italy is hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner this Thursday, and you can put your sleuthing skills to work. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. and join an interactive evening, where you could become the leading suspect. A family style menu will feature stuffed mushrooms, caesar salad, pasta primavera and spaghetti with meatballs, chicken marsala and salmon with lemon and herbs, and apple crostata and chocolate layered cake. Soft drinks, tea, and coffee will also be included. – Shira Laucharoen

With the weather forecast calling for a weekend of hunkering down at home, now is a great time to learn some new at-home cocktail recipes. This Thursday at 7 p.m., join Boston.com Cocktail Club host Jackson Cannon (The Hawthorne, Eastern Standard) and guest bartender Kirsten “Kitty” Amann (Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey) as they teach you how to make two bourbon cocktails — an Old Fashioned using alternative sweeteners and a fun twist on the Jack Rose known as the Perfect 36. Attending the Zoom is free, and you can find a full list of necessary ingredients here. — Kevin Slane

Morgan Wade’s hometown of Floyd, Virginia, is tiny, but the musician didn’t have to travel far to find her big break. When she performed at the 2018 FloydFest, the guitar tech for contemporary country music titan Jason Isbell requested a copy of Wade’s independently released 2018 CD, “Puppets with My Heart.” He then passed it along to Sadler Vaden, the guitarist in Isbell’s backing band, The 400 Unit, who was impressed with Wade’s singing and songwriting chops. His support and that of prolific producer Paul Ebersold led to the recording of her 2021 album “Reckless,” of which Arista Nashville released a deluxe edition last year. Wade will be joined by Kaitlin Butts for her show this Thursday at Royale. — Blake Maddux

Vincent’s, a modern American restaurant in Cambridge, will recreate a famous meal that was depicted in the 1987 Danish film “Babette’s Feast.” On Thursday at 5 p.m., settle in for a menu designed for adventurous palates. They’ll be serving Potage à la Tortue (turtle soup), buckwheat pancakes with caviar and sour cream, quail in a puff pastry shell with foie gras and truffle sauce, and rum sponge cake with figs and candied cherries. The dinner costs $125 per person, including a meal and drink pairings. – Shira Laucharoen

Jessie Murph is an 18-year-old singer-songwriter who was born in Nashville and raised in Huntsville and Athens, Alabama. Her online performances of originals and covers attracted the attention of Columbia Records, to which she signed in 2021. This February saw the release of her 11-track debut, “drowning,” which features all six of the songs from her 2022 EP, “If I Died Last Night,” including “Sobriety,” “When I’m Not Around,” “Always Been You,” and “Pray.” Fully understanding the power of social media, Murph currently boasts 676,000 followers on Instagram and 8.6 million on TikTok, some of whom will likely be on hand when Murph visits Paradise Rock Club this Saturday at 7 p.m. — Blake Maddux

For a perfect weekend stroll during Women’s History Month, check out the Boston Women’s Heritage Trail (BWHT), comprised of thirteen walks throughout different neighborhoods that chronicle where Boston women made history. Each self-guided trail has a map of historic sites online, and trails are separated by neighborhood. The Beacon Hill trail features sites like the statues of Mary Dyer and Anne Hutchinson by the State House, the former homes of Louisa May Alcott and Sylvia Plath, and the Museum of African American history, while the Back Bay trails highlight women in the arts and education like Phillis Wheatley, Anne Sexton, and Isabella Stewart Gardner. If the weather looks dodgy, you can watch a virtual tour of the BWHT on YouTube. — Natalie Gale

This Thursday at 6 p.m., visit the Brattle Theatre to see Kate Zernike, New York Times reporter and Pulitzer Prize winner, for a discussion with Harvard Book Store about her new book “The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science.” In it, she tells the story of how 16 successful women worked together to tackle the 1999 issue of MIT discrimination against women on its faculty. Tickets are on sale for $6 via Eventbrite. — Emily Collins

Utopia, New England’s premier horticultural and epicurean festival, is blooming in the Seaport this weekend. Spanning three floors of the Flynn Cruiseport Terminal, visitors will explore distinctive floral displays and interactive Tasting Gardens, featuring demos by Boston chefs and mixologists. Open all weekend, the event will showcase more than 100 diverse artisans and makers specializing in gardening and landscaping, entertaining, home decor, cookware, jewelry, clothing, and more. Throughout the weekend, you can experience ticketed, hands-on workshops with talented local pros on topics such as making hand-tied floral arrangements, curated grazing boards, bubbles-paired caviar service, and hand-poured candles. One-day general admission tickets are $35 ($15 for teens) and four-day passes are also available. Children under 12 are admitted for free. Specific workshops are $75 and include the day’s admission. — Jacqueline Cain

Ahead of the Academy Awards on March 12, visit Greater Boston Stage Company for the East Coast premiere of “Boulevard of Bold Dreams,” a fictionalized stage version of the life of actress Hattie McDaniel, who became the first African American to win an Oscar for her performance in the film “Gone with the Wind.” The play explores themes of race, gender, class, and the world of Hollywood, and will be at the Stoneham theater this Friday through March 19. — Shira Laucharoen

A wave of craft breweries has hit the South Shore in recent years, and one of the region’s biggest names will have a Boston taproom this spring. Vitamin Sea Brewing is the next resident of The Substation Beer Hall in Roslindale, bringing sought-after suds and cool collaborations to the historic location starting this Friday. The beer list will regularly feature a rotating selection of draft and can pours of VSB’s many beers, including highly-rated hazy New England IPAs like Frame Lines and Alone and Adrift; sours, stouts, and more. In Weymouth, Vitamin Sea has also been making gluten-free, cocktail-inspired hard seltzers of varying flavors and strength, such as an easy-drinking mimosa, and a spiced sangria imperial hard seltzer that packs a 12% punch. Complete with garnish, these fizzy alternatives to beer will definitely be on the menu in Rozzie. Vitamin Sea’s pop-up will be open Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-10 p.m. through May 20. — Jacqueline Cain

