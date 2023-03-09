Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest happenings in and around Boston. Nasi goreng at Myers + Chang in Boston. Aram Boghosian for the Boston Globe

Guests will be treated to an elaborate meal at The Liberty Hotel’s CLINK restaurant this Thursday starting at 6 p.m. Chef Dave White from the reality TV series “Below Deck” will join CLINK chef Daniel Kenney to prepare a four-course dinner, featuring dishes like smoked steelhead trout tartar, Maine Family Farms short rib of beef, and blackberry mousse for dessert. There will also be a meet-and-greet where guests can mingle with the chefs and Oriana Schneps from “Below Deck Adventure” over oysters and cocktails. IThere will be a special appearance from Kyle Viljoen of “Below Deck Mediterranean” and “Galley Talk.” Tickets are $140 each. — Shira Laucharoen

Wander the world with wry writer, humorist and raconteur Fran Lebowitz as she sits down with GBH Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of her legendary and social commentary. A fixture of the New York art scene since the 1970s, Lebowitz gained fame for her books “Metropolitan Life” (1978) and “Social Studies” (1981), which were combined into “The Fran Lebowitz Reader” in 1994. Her essays and interviews offer her views on current events and the media — as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, and children who speak French. Thursday’s totally spontaneous show at the Emerson Colonial Theatre begins with a 30-minute moderated conversation with Bowen, followed by an hour-long audience Q&A session. Harvard Book Store will sell copies of “The Fran Lebowitz Reader,” which Lebowitz will sign following the event. — Cheryl Fenton

Born in Waitsfield, Vermont, Grace Potter’s two-decade career includes four studio albums with The Nocturnals and an equal number of solo records. Fans of Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” know Potter – or at least her voice – from her version of “Stuck in the Middle with You,” which served as the opening theme of the show’s seven-season run. She has also collaborated on a Grammy-nominated song with country superstar Kenny Chesney and participated in a Guinness World Records-breaking effort by indie rockers The Flaming Lips. This year will hopefully witness the return of Great Point North, a two-day musical festival in Burlington, Vermont, that Potter cofounded in 2011. Due to popular demand, Potter has added a second show at the Cabot this Thursday at 7 p.m., joining her already-scheduled show next Saturday. — Blake Maddux

Singer, songwriter, and producer Eric Bellinger’s countless credits including having co-written songs sung by Usher, Ashanti, Chris Brown, Brandy, Justin Bieber, and many others. He has also recorded numerous albums and EPs under his own name since 2013. Bellinger’s work has put him in contention for four Grammys, including one for his 2021 solo effort, “New Light” — which was among the nominees for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2022 ceremony —and the one that he took home in 2012 for his contributions to Chris Brown’s Best R&B Album winner, “F.A.M.E.” Bellinger is touring in support of his newest, “1(800)HIT-EAZY: Line 2,” and will be at Brighton Music Hall this Thursday at 7 p.m. with Nick LaVelle and Asia Pearson. — Blake Maddux

Boston has no shortage of women-owned eateries, some of which are among the best restaurants in the city. In honor of Women’s History Month, make a reservation at top spots like Kristin Canty’s Woods Hill Pier 4, Nia Grace’s Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, Karen Akunowicz’s Fox & the Knife, Joanne Chang’s Myers + Chang, Kathy Sidell’s Saltie Girl, Lydia Shire’s Scampo, Sarah Wade’s Stillwater, and Tiffani Faison’s Tenderoni’s and Sweet Cheeks Q. — Natalie Gale

Before PAX East flies into town later this month, lovers of nerd culture can support the local scene at Northeast Comic Con and Collectibles Extravaganza, which returns to the Boxborough Regency this Friday through Sunday. The annual convention will have dozens of exhibitors displaying or selling thousands of toys, comic books, art pieces, and other memorabilia. You’ll also be able to meet and chat with a number of celebrities, and even participate in workshops with the likes of indie animator Bill Plympton. For a full schedule of events, check out the Northeast Comic Con website. — Kevin Slane

Why settle for one comedian when you can have four? The urban comedy dynamo that is the Royal Comedy tour will hit the Wang this Friday, featuring Sommore, whose special “A Queen With No Spades” recently premiered on Showtime, as the headliner. Joining her at the local stop will be Bruce Bruce, onetime host of the classic “Comic View” show on BET; Lavell Crawford, whom you might remember as Huell Babineaux on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”; and comedian and radio personality Joe Clair. — Peter Chianca

Actor Mark Wahlberg is a principal investor at Flecha Azul Tequila, and on Saturday, he will be signing tequila bottles at Total Wine at South Bay Center in Dorchester. The event will last from 2-4 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early to wait in line. Bottles will be signed with purchase, and Wahlberg will chat with participants. Flecha Azul Tequila is handcrafted in Jalisco, Mexico, and is made from fully matured, 100% single estate grown Blue Weber Agave. It is produced by a family owned, multi-generational distillery. — Shira Laucharoen

Regular watchers of Stephen Colbert, James Corden, and Conan O’Brien will probably recognize the work of Sam Morril, one of the New York City comedy scene’s most popular rising stars — he even took advantage of the Big Apple’s architecture by filming an outdoor standup special on top of a building during the COVID lockdown. Now, on the heels of his 2022 Netflix special “Same Time Tomorrow,” Morril is bringing his decidedly dark take on society at large to the Wilbur Theatre Friday through Sunday for his “The Class Act” comedy tour, a title we’re pretty sure is meant to be ironic. — Peter Chianca

Though it’s not strictly a comedy, “The Sopranos” certainly had more than its share of laugh-out-loud moments. (Like when Paulie said two of the more zaftig mobsters looked “like an ad for a f—in’ weight loss center — before, and way before!”) But this event is hosted by a comedian — Joey Kola, who at one point held Time Out NY magazine’s “Best TV Comic” title for five years running — and “Sopranos” stars Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher) will no doubt have some side-splitting stories to share about their work on maybe the greatest TV series of all time when they visit the Shubert this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. — Peter Chianca

