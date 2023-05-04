Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. The Kentucky Derby Party at High Street Place in Boston. Handout

BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston this weekend.

After earning his stripes on Broadway, the ghost-with-the-most makes his Boston debut in the edgy and irreverent musical comedy, “Beetlejuice.” As part of the Lexus 22/23 Broadway in Boston Season, the limited two-week engagement takes the stage at the Citizens Bank Opera House through May 14. Based on Director Tim Burton’s 1988 Academy Award-winning smash hit comedy with Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder, “Beetlejuice” tells the story of Lydia Deetz, an unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a deranged demon named Beetlejuice. The North American Tour will star Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, and Kate Marilley as Delia. — Cheryl Fenton

Things are heating up at Lolita Fort Point, the sprawling nightlife destination known for its gothic sophistication. On Cinco de Mayo, the spot will be hosting a festive patio party, with a DJ spinning tunes at 2 p.m. and live music beginning at 4 p.m. From 2-5 p.m, you can also enjoy a complimentary Chinola Passion Fruit Shaved Ice. Classic drinks like the spicy cucumber margarita and various sangrias will be served, while you can also place an order for blackened mahi-mahi tacos and spicy artichoke empanadas. — Shira Laucharoen

The Boston food hall High Street Place will be holding its second annual Kentucky Derby Party this Saturday from 4-9 p.m. From the LED video entertainment wall, you’ll be able to watch the race, dubbed the “greatest two minutes in sports.” On site, there will be a 50/50 raffle “betting window,” and proceeds will be given to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Vendors will be serving drinks like mint juleps, aperol spritzes, and popular beers. Kentucky Hot Browns will be offered from Mamaleh’s, and Wheelhouse will be doling out Southern Belle cheeseburgers. Guests can play casino games and dance to live music. A $50 ticket covers admission and one drink. — Shira Laucharoen

A certain worldwide public health scare forced the Hoodoo Gurus to cancel their much-anticipated U.S. tour in both 2020 and 2021. The 2020 trek was to be the Australian garage rockers/power poppers’ first stateside visit since the one in support of 2010’s “Purity of Essence,” and the rescheduled dates would have been in support of their first LP since that one, 2022’s “Chariot of the Gods.” Thankfully, the 2023 shows have yet to be scratched, so American fans can look forward to live renditions of songs that date back to as early as 1982 during Saturday’s 7 p.m. show at Royale. — Blake Maddux

Calling all poetry enthusiasts: The Massachusetts Poetry Festival will be taking over Salem this Friday through Sunday, bringing together workshops, readings, and poet meet-and-greets at more than a dozen venues. Presented in partnership with the Peabody Essex Museum, Salem State University, and the City of Salem, the festival will feature a mix of poetry pros and budding authors spread across more than 90 events throughout the weekend. To see a full schedule, check out the festival website. — Emily Collins

Since 1968, renowned modern dance company Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has been coming to Boston to perform through Celebrity Series. The group, under the direction of Robert Battle, supports the growth of choreographers “steeped in the African American experience,” presenting famed works like “Revelations.” The company will be at the Wang Theatre now through Sunday. — Shira Laucharoen

The Rose Kennedy Greenway’s seasonal food truck program is back in business for the spring, providing downtown workers bountiful daily lunch options throughout the week. This Saturday from 11-3 p.m., weekend visitors to the area can enjoy the mobile restaurants as well, thanks to the annual Greenway Food Truck Festival. The lineup of edible treats includes favorites from Cookie Monstah, The Dining Car, Gogi on The Block, Indulge India, Moyzilla, Revelry, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas, Sweet Bubble, Tacos Calleteco, Paisani, Wanderlust and more. — Kevin Slane

Somerville will honor its vibrant art scene this weekend, as hundreds of artists at more than 80 of the city’s studios showcase their work during the annual Somerville Open Studios from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Wander down a street you’ve never traveled to find art you’ve never dreamed of, or, for a more structured approach, take the free trolley provided by the city to some of the major studios. — Kevin Slane

For more than 35 years, Brookline Open Studios has showcased the city’s best artists in a mixture of professional and home studios. This Saturday, more than 50 artists will be on display at the Brookline Arts Center, Monmouth Park, and on Station Street in Brookline Village from 11-5 p.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move to Sunday. For more info, check out the Brookline Arts Center website. — Kevin Slane

This Sunday marks the return of the South of Washington (SoWa) district’s seasonal weekly artisan market, which regularly welcomes more than 100 vendors to 500 Harrison Ave. during the warm months. This year’s market kicks off on Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The open-air joint farmer and artisan market is open from 11-4 p.m., selling fresh produce, handmade items, art, artisan goods, and products from small businesses of all kinds. Guests can also expect food and drink trucks, lawn games, and beer gardens. The outdoor market is located adjacent to Thayer Street and its rows of artist studios, galleries, and retail shops. — Natalie Gale

