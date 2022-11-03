Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest happenings in and around Boston. TopGolf Live is coming to Fenway Park from November 4-9. TopGolf

This year’s 34th annual Boston Jewish Film Festival is going the hybrid route, with in-person screenings taking place at a variety of venues now through Nov. 9, and virtual screenings – in the comfort of your home – from Nov. 10-13. Curated by documentarian and Wayland native Lisa Gossels, the festival has a lineup of 14 feature films and two packages of shorts. Intriguing titles include “The Art of Silence,” a documentary about French mime Marcel Marceau; “Remember This,” David Strathairn’s solo portrayal of Jan Karski, the Polish diplomat who attempted to tell world leaders about the Holocaust; and “Farewell, Mr. Haffman,” a thriller about a Jewish jeweler in 1941 Paris, trying to escape, then being forced to hide with a former employee’s family. For more info and to buy tickets, visit the festival website. — Ed Symkus

Celebrating culture through independent filmmaking since 2010, the Arlington International Film Festival returns to the Capitol Theatre this Thursday through Sunday. Titles at this year’s fest include “Not a Tame Lion,” which follows an openly gay Yale professor whose work helped pave the way for marriage equality, and the short documentary film “Becoming Black Lawyers,” which features the experience of five Black attorneys facing adversity as they pursue law degrees. — Shira Laucharoen

For the first time since 2019, the the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University will host its annual art sale in person this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. What was a virtual event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic is back at the SMFA at 230 Fenway, displaying over 1,000 works from more than 250 participating artists. Since its inception in 1978, the SMFA Art Sale has been one of the leading contemporary art sales in New England. Each year, the sale raises financial aid funds for SMFA students, ensuring that students with financial need can continue to access an education at the school and bringing in more diverse perspectives. For a sneak peak at this year’s body of work, check out the art sale catalog here. While the catalog shows dozens of highlights, all 1,000-plus works will be on display at the sale. For more information, visit the event’s website. The art in this year’s catalog is currently on sale, and can be purchased by calling 617-627-0053 or emailing [email protected]. — Natalie Gale

Golf enthusiasts of all abilities can reserve a tee time to play Topgolf with Fenway Park as the backdrop during the second Topgolf Live Stadium Tour from Nov. 4-9. Tee off from hitting bays located toward the top of Fenway’s bleachers and take aim at targets staged throughout the field. Utilizing Toptracer technology, each shot is traced and instantly scored. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $70 per person for a bay of six people. Tickets are available now on the Red Sox website. — Ria Goveas

Starting this Thursday, Newton’s New Art Corridor Gallery will host “Don’t Close Your Eyes: Ukrainian Artists Respond to the War,” an exhibit featuring more than 150 works created in 2022 by 26 Ukrainian artists in response to Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. Most of the the artwork will be on sale, with proceeds being split between the artists themselves and a humanitarian group. The free gallery is open 24 hours a day through Nov. 26, with an opening reception being held on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. — Kevin Slane

“Of Many Minds,” a new public art exhibit created by Michael Alfano, brings 20 sculpture installations to the Boston Harborwalk in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Alfano is a professional sculptor with over 20 years of experience who specializes in creating “fine art bronzes, portraits, and monumental works that are figurative-based, philosophical, and evocative,” according to his website. These works can be viewed while doing another outdoor activity like walking or biking through Boston, and serve as a nice complement to views of the Boston skyline. Each of the sculptures has a quote to further the conversation and foster ideas, allowing for the discussion of different views, perspectives, and meanings the audience can draw from them. Can’t make it this weekend? Don’t worry, you’ve got time: “Of Many Minds” will be in Boston through December 2023. — Ria Goveas

A couple of cool creatives at Brighton’s small-business marketplace the Charles River Speedway are having friends over on Fridays this fall—and you’re invited. Super Club, a collaboration between The Speedway’s Super Bien and The Koji Club, brings guests from across the food industry to the Speedway for Friday evening pop-ups beginning this Friday from 5-9 p.m. Super Club spreads out into the courtyard between The Koji Club, a sake bar; and Super Bien, which sells South American natural wine to pair with an eclectic selection of local and Latin-diaspora foods. Both bars are earning early acclaim for curating niche but food-friendly bevvies and creating a cool scene. Super Club kicks things off with the pop-up Pizza Project and Alexis Cervasio of East Boston Oysters and Grocery, who will be draping EBO caviar on slices of pizza. (See? We told you food fans would be interested!) Stay tuned for details about future Super Club guests on Nov. 11, 18, and in December. Reservations are encouraged and available through The Koji Club on Tock. — Jacqueline Cain

Veterans Day in the United States falls on Nov. 11, but Bostonians can honor those who served almost a week early this Saturday at noon during the 2022 Boston Veterans Parade. This year’s theme is “Salute to Service,” with the intention being to honor ”the service and sacrifices of all who have served and those who continue to serve,” according to parade organizers. The parade will begin at the Boston Public Library located on Boylston Street and march to the corner of Park and Tremont streets at the Boston Common. A map of the parade route is available on the city’s website. — Ria Goveas

When the name Joe Satriani pops up in conversation, the first thing that comes to mind is his amazing guitar playing. Though not his first instrument – he started playing drums at age 8, then moved on to piano – it became the one he wanted to master when he was 14, shortly after learning that his hero Jimi Hendrix had died. Satriani became a specialist in the art of instrumental music, releasing a string of popular albums, and touring the world. In ensuing years, he also played in other bands – he was the lead guitarist on Mick Jagger’s first solo tour, a temporary replacement for Richie Blackmore in Deep Purple for a Far East swing, and the guitarist in Chickenfoot – yet he never stopped writing and recording his own albums. Classic tunes – hard rock as well as ballads – from earlier releases will be played alongside songs from his newest, this year’s “The Elephants of Mars,” on his current “Earth Tour,” which visits the Orpheum Theatre this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. — Ed Symkus

The 30-acre deCordova Sculpture park in Lincoln is the largest sculpture park in New England, and if you’ve never had the opportunity to visit, the Arts and Ales special tour this Sunday at 2 p.m. is the perfect reason to do so. An experienced guide will teach you about the park’s sculptures and the history of the self-educated tea merchant, Julian deCordova. After the one-hour tour, you’ll enjoy some local beer and curated snacks alongside your fellow art (and/or beer) lovers. Children are welcome to join the tour too, though they’ll get a soft drink instead. — Joel Ang

