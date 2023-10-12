Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. Newbury Street will be closed to cars on Sunday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Mass Ave. and Berkley St. Keith Bedford/Globe Staff

To celebrate the premiere of the Boston-based “Frasier” reboot this Thursday on Paramount+, producers will be hosting several promotions that recognize Dr. Crane’s return to the city that raised him on “Cheers.” On Thursday, head to the Cheers bar at 7 p.m. for a night of “Frasier” trivia and a screening of the reboot’s first episode. On Friday and Saturday, you can visit the “Frasier” food truck at Rings Fountain on the Greenway for free tossed salads and scrambled eggs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with the exception of noon to 2 p.m. on Friday when the truck will be at the Cheers bar). While you’re on the Greenway, you can snap a photo of the new Boston-themed “Frasier” key art when a crane hoists a 30-foot banner in the air to blend with the city skyline. (Thursday, Oct. 12 through Saturday, Oct. 14 at various times and locations; free) — Kevin Slane

The Boston Ballet’s 60th season at the Citizens Bank Opera House kicked off last weekend, bringing together a collection of choreography from the past, present, and future through May 19, 2024. The six-program season includes world premieres by artistic director Mikko Nissinen, company dancer My’Kal Stromile, Helen Pickett, and Ken Ossola. Celebrating the evolution of the living artform of ballet, the season begins with “Fall Experience” (which runs through Sunday), featuring the Boston Ballet premieres of Akram Khan’s “Vertical Road” and Hans van Manen’s “Trois Gnossiennes,” a world premiere by Artist of the Company My’Kal Stromile and Boston Ballet Resident Choreographer Jorma Elo’s “Bach Cello Suites.” (Thursday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m.; 19 Clarendon Street, Boston; $25 and up) — Cheryl Fenton

We all know what Brett Goldstein is best known for: Playing the Marvel Comics version of Hercules in the mid-credits sequence of “Thor: Love and Thunder”! (Well, yes, and he was also Roy Kent in “Ted Lasso” for which he won two Emmys, but mostly that Hercules thing.) But he’s also a seasoned comedian, having told the 100% true story of his childhood in his celebrated routine “Brett Goldstein Grew Up in a Strip Club.” His current standup tour, his first in North America, is called “The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour,” and we can only hope it lives up to the billing. (Friday, Oct. 13 & 15 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 14, 4 & 7 p.m., Wang Theatre, Boston, $89 and up) — Peter Chianca

Humans aren’t the only ones getting into costume for Halloween — so are their pets, wearing costumes from Chucky the Doll, a princess in pink, to the Dunkin’ employee uniform. Being one of the spookiest towns in Massachusetts, Salem is a fitting place for a Halloween pet parade. Part of the city’s Haunted Happenings festivities, pets from Salem and beyond will be able to show off their frightening fashions this Saturday at 11 a.m. at 193 Derby St. If you want to avoid the crowds in Salem, bring your costumed dog (or even your stuffed one) to Frolio Middle School on Sunday at 1 p.m. for Abington Dog Park’s Howloween, part of “Abington Celebrates Oktoberfest.” There will also be a K9 demo and fun raffles and prizes. (Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.; 193 Derby St., Salem and Frolio Middle School, Abington) — Laura Emde

The annual Boston Book Festival returns to Copley Square this Saturday, bringing a lineup of speakers, book vendors, live music, and more to the Copley Square area starting at 10:30 a.m. In partnership with GBH, the free festival is geared toward readers of all kinds, with programming on fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and even children’s books. This year’s keynote speakers include Rick Riordan, author of the “Percy Jackson” series; historian and author Heather Cox Richardson; and Chloe Gong, author of the “Secret Shanghai novels.” The day also includes a street fair in Copley Square, complete with vendors, food trucks, and live music. Visitors can find booths from publishing-focused vendors like Brattle Book Shop, the Boston Book Fair, WBUR, and local publishing companies. Food trucks include Roxy’s Grilled Cheese and Zinneken’s Waffles. Find the full schedule of the day’s free panels and lectures here. (Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Copley Square, Boston) — Natalie Gale

If you’ve laughed at SNL’s “Weekend Update” over the last decade or so, there’s a pretty good chance some of the chuckles originated from Nimesh Patel. (This was his: “It was reported that back in December, President Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office referred to a member of the staff as a ‘pretty Korean lady.’ Worse, it was Jared Kushner.”) Not afraid to ruffle feathers — he was famously tossed from the stage at Columbia University for being politically incorrect — Patel will no doubt bring his usual frank (and funny) self when his “Fast and Loose Tour” stops at the Shubert. (Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., Shubert Theatre, Boston, $39.50-$49.50) — Peter Chianca

The Boston Veg Food Fest returns this Saturday and Sunday, bringing speakers, chefs, and food vendors to the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center at Roxbury Community College. Hosted by the Boston Vegetarian Society, the fest is a celebration of 100% plant-based food and lifestyle products, and it’s completely free and open to the public. Guests at the fest can taste samples, chat with food producers and industry leaders, and shop special discounts from the exhibitors. Food vendors will sell goodies like plant-based “cheese,” vegan tamales or crepes with nut spreads, oyster mushroom po’ boys, lentil bowls, international cuisines, vegan sweets, along with plant-based body care and lifestyle products. Weather permitting, the fest will have chairs and tables set up outside for eating food purchased from exhibits. Guests are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles and tote bags to reduce waste. The fest has three lots of free parking, and it’s also easily accessible via the Roxbury Crossing Orange Line stop. (Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Reggie Lewis Athletic Center, Boston) — Natalie Gale

If you’re looking for something revelrous to do this weekend, head over to Central Square and celebrate at a patio pizza party, hosted by Si Cara and Olmstead Wine Co this Sunday. While you’re at their Mass Ave. shindig, you’ll be able to enjoy bottomless Canotto style pizza, brought to you by chef-owner Michael Lombardi. Classic pizza flavors include the pepperoni with pearl onions and dried oregano, as well as the mushroom, with mozzarella and house made leek kimchi. There will also be a selection of wines from the team at Olmstead, and the event is guaranteed to be a fun time. (Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.; Si Cara, Cambridge; $45; 21+) — Shira Laucharoen

Get in the Halloween spirit by grabbing a ticket to this weekend’s Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Tenderoni’s, which is going to be pretty spooktacular. At the Fenway pizza spot, you’ll get to take in entertainment from Pamela Manderson, Bruiser, DJ Coleslaw, and company, who will be putting on a fabulous show. The bar and brunch menu will be available à la carte, so you can order scalli bread French toast and short rib hash. Tickets are $20 each and will cover a donation to BAGLY, the Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth. (Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.; Tenderoni’s, 1363 Boylston St.; $20; 21+) — Shira Laucharoen

Since starting Open Newbury Street several years ago, the city of Boston has added more and more editions of the car-free experience, expanding out to 16 pedestrian-friendly Sundays in 2023. This Sunday is your final chance in 2023 to stroll Boston’s premier shopping district freely between Massachusetts Ave. and Berkley St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shops and restaurants will be out in force, so enjoy the fall air without a hint of vehicle emissions mixed in. (Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Newbury Street, Boston) — Kevin Slane

