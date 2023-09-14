Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. A vendor at the Boston Local Food Festival, which returns to Rose Kennedy Greenway this weekend. Handout

Craving even more Bruce Springsteen in your life following his recent concerts at Gillette Stadium? You’ll be able to enjoy even more of The Boss — albeit in photography form — at a new exhibit opening in Boston this week. “Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon” brings together 40+ photographs from six notable Springsteen photographers, including his sister, Pamela, at the Boch Center Wang Theatre’s Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. Through snapshots and interviews with those who know him best, the exhibit chronicles Springsteen’s career, from the streets of New Jersey to the shores of California. Tickets are available now. (Open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston; $17-25) — Kevin Slane

Get ready for a full weekend of festbier at Dorchester Brewing Company, which celebrates Oktoberfest this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday features beer releases, full liter pours, and food specials from M&M BBQ. Saturday includes all of that and much more, including a stein-hoisting competition with prize packs for the winners, the Brockton Cosmo Band playing traditional tunes beginning at 1 p.m., and DJ’s Market popping up with German chocolate cupcakes. Save your strength for Sunday: That day sees stein-holding with prizes, too. Did we mention there’ll be beer? Festbier, Helles, Dunkelweizen, and Schwarzbier will hit the taps, with options for an all-German flight featuring all four, plus German mixed four-packs available to-go. (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 15-17; Dorchester Brewing Co., 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston; free; 21+) — Jacqueline Cain

At its relaxed beer halls in Salem and Brighton, Notch Brewing gives European vibes all year long with long tables for gathering ’round, thoughtful food and music, and easy-to-love classic beer styles. So it’s no surprise that Notch’s annual Oktoberfest celebration is one of the best around. It returns to Brighton on Saturday and to Salem on Sunday. Both events are free to attend, with a commemorative half-liter steinkrug available for $20 in which to enjoy your beers. TubaFrau Hofbräu Band is slated to perform both days, and the food menu will be supplied by Notch’s neighbors at the Charles River Speedway marketplace Super Bien, Pizza Project, and The Koji Club. Dress to impress: There will be dirndl and lederhosen costume contests at each festival, along with stein-hoisting competitions. (Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17 from noon-6 p.m.; Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem and 525 Western Ave., Brighton; free; 21+) — Jacqueline Cain

Rum punch, jerk chicken, and more hallmarks of Caribbean cuisine will be in plentiful supply at the Caribbean Rum and Food Festival, now celebrating its sixth year at Roxbury Community College. The theme for the 2023 festival is “The Caribbean Mix,” which speaks to the variety of cultures represented at the festival. Along with signature cocktails and food, the event will feature arts and crafts, live music from local band Roots Alley, and various Caribbean products for sale from local vendors. (Saturday, Sept. 16 from 12-8 p.m.; Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave., Boston; $25-65) — Kevin Slane

A University of Arkansas football player whose gridiron career was cut short by too many concussions, Michael Yo decided to instead pursue standup comedy, which somehow makes complete sense. He’s since made his mark on “America’s Got Talent” and on various red carpets for “E! News,” “Extra,” and “The Insider.” So you can expect some stinging pop culture commentary when he comes to Laugh Boston this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, along with his unique perspective on being both Black and Asian in modern-day America, which must be interesting. (Thursday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 and 10 p.m.; Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston; $33) — Peter Chianca

The oldest public beach in America, Revere Beach is known for its annual sand sculpting competition, but that’s not the only artsy event that happens there each summer. This Sunday, the Revere Beach Partnership hosts its sixth annual Revere Beach Art Festival, which takes place on Revere Beach between the Markey Bridge and Wonderland Station. Art vendors selling their pieces line the beach, and guests can enjoy live music, art activities, and even a live art competition. Proceeds from last year’s festival went to scholarships for Revere High School art students pursuing a higher education in art. (Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Revere Beach, Revere; free) — Natalie Gale

Willie Nelson turned 90 a few months ago, but the country music legend is still on the road, and the 2023 edition of his Outlaw Music Festival is bringing him to the Xfinity Center this Saturday along with a bunch of his friends. The fest’s name comes from “outlaw music,” a phrase that came about when, in the 1970s, Nashville country artists Nelson and Waylon Jennings began seeing success outside of the usual Nashville circles, leading what would eventually be dubbed the outlaw country movement. Nelson had been a thriving songwriter and struggling performer. He would go on to bring that second part up to speed, and become a superstar — as a solo artist, in the group The Highwaymen, and, of course, staying on the road. Set to join him at this year’s Outlaw Music Festival are Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros, The String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos, and Particle Kid. (Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield. $35-149) — Ed Symkus

This Rosh Hashanah, you can let your supper be hosted by Urban Hearth in Cambridge. The dinner will feature four courses, using hyper-seasonal and local foods. You’ll be able to dine on smoked salmon bisque, vadouvan-spiced carrots with whipped pepita, herb, and mustard green salad and honeycomb, and beef cheek braised in red wine. For dessert, enjoy a challah and apple bread pudding with rose hip ice cream and whey caramel. The meal, created by chef and owner Erin Miller, will cost $85 per person. (Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16; Urban Hearth, Cambridge; $85;) —Shira Laucharoen

Now in its 23rd year, the South Boston Street Fest is an annual block party that brings together more than 100 local artists, merchants, and community organizations to a stretch of East Broadway between I and L Streets. Grab bites from local restaurants like Lincoln Tavern and Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar, listen to live music from local acts like The Late Risers, and visit booths for local nonprofits like the Castle Island Association. (Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; 646 E Broadway, Boston; free) — Kevin Slane

If you’re looking for something outdoors to do this weekend, think of stopping by the Boston Local Food Festival, held on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. When you’re not shopping and nibbling on bites to eat, you’ll be able to take in cooking demonstrations, a “seafood throwdown,” and a Family Fun Zone that’s perfect for kids. Vendors include Beraka Juice, Tender Food, Kays Curries, Red Apple Farm, and Taza Chocolate. At the event, brought to you by the Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts and now in its 13th year, you’ll be supporting New England local food producers and businesses. (Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Rose Kennedy Greenway, Boston; free) —Shira Laucharoen

