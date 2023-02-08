Events Rock out with Brandi Carlile at the 2023 Levitate Music Festival The annual South Shore fest will welcome Goose, Ziggy Marley, Trey Anastasio, and more to the Marshfield Fairgrounds this summer. Brandi Carlile. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The vibes will be immaculate at the 2023 Levitate Music Festival, which will return to the Marshfield Fair grounds for a 10th time from July 7 to 9 with artists like Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Ziggy Marley, and Goose.

Carlile, making her first appearance at Levitate, may on first glance seem like somewhat of a sonic departure for the jam band-heavy sound curated over the years by the festival. But organizers say that Carlile’s reputation as “an artist known for celebrating the value of community” makes her “perfectly aligned with Levitate.”

Levitate Music Festival began as an offshoot of Levitate, a Marshfield surf and skate shop founded in 2003. Since then, the festival has grown from its small-town community concert spirit to welcome thousands to the South Shore each year. This year’s festival marks both the 20-year anniversary of the Levitate brand and the 10-year milestone of the festival, which has grown significantly in recent years while still maintaining a community atmosphere.

“It’s humbling to be hitting the 20- and 10-year milestones of Levitate Brand and Levitate Music and Arts Festival,” Levitate Co-Founder Daniel Hassett said in a press release. “We set out to provide a different kind of festival for our town, and New England, back in 2013 — championing our local musicians and artists and building a community who believe wholeheartedly in making the world a more creative and connected place.”

Along with Carlile, other top acts joining the 2023 Levitate Music Festival lineup include Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio (playing with his solo band), indie groove band Goose, reggae royalty Ziggy Marley, and reggae/dub band Stick Figure.

Fans can purchase 3-day GA ($219) or 3-day VIP ($529) passes to the 2023 Levitate Music Festival on the Levitate Music Festival website. The fest strives for a family-friendly vibe, which is reflected by the $60 price point for its three-day passes for children ages 4 to 12 and free admission for toddlers.

Check out the full 2023 Levitate Music Festival lineup below.

The 2023 Levitate Music Festival lineup. (Handout)

Brandi Carlile

Trey Anastasio Band

Stick Figure

Goose

Rebelution

Ziggy Marley

Ripe

Shakey Graves

Lucius

Peach Pit

Larkin Poe

Celisse

The California Honeydrops

The Elovaters

G. Love & Special Sauce

Lime Cordiale

Collie Buddz

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Melt

John Craigie

The Heavy Heavy

Couch

Veronica Lewis

Lespecial

The Q-Tip Bandits

Steve Rondo

The Birch Swart Band ft. Anna Daley Young

