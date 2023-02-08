Rock out with Brandi Carlile at the 2023 Levitate Music Festival

Need weekend plans?
The vibes will be immaculate at the 2023 Levitate Music Festival, which will return to the Marshfield Fair grounds for a 10th time from July 7 to 9 with artists like Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Ziggy Marley, and Goose.
Carlile, making her first appearance at Levitate, may on first glance seem like somewhat of a sonic departure for the jam band-heavy sound curated over the years by the festival. But organizers say that Carlile’s reputation as “an artist known for celebrating the value of community” makes her “perfectly aligned with Levitate.”
Levitate Music Festival began as an offshoot of Levitate, a Marshfield surf and skate shop founded in 2003. Since then, the festival has grown from its small-town community concert spirit to welcome thousands to the South Shore each year. This year’s festival marks both the 20-year anniversary of the Levitate brand and the 10-year milestone of the festival, which has grown significantly in recent years while still maintaining a community atmosphere.
“It’s humbling to be hitting the 20- and 10-year milestones of Levitate Brand and Levitate Music and Arts Festival,” Levitate Co-Founder Daniel Hassett said in a press release. “We set out to provide a different kind of festival for our town, and New England, back in 2013 — championing our local musicians and artists and building a community who believe wholeheartedly in making the world a more creative and connected place.”
Along with Carlile, other top acts joining the 2023 Levitate Music Festival lineup include Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio (playing with his solo band), indie groove band Goose, reggae royalty Ziggy Marley, and reggae/dub band Stick Figure.
Fans can purchase 3-day GA ($219) or 3-day VIP ($529) passes to the 2023 Levitate Music Festival on the Levitate Music Festival website. The fest strives for a family-friendly vibe, which is reflected by the $60 price point for its three-day passes for children ages 4 to 12 and free admission for toddlers.
Brandi Carlile
Trey Anastasio Band
Stick Figure
Goose
Rebelution
Ziggy Marley
Ripe
Shakey Graves
Lucius
Peach Pit
Larkin Poe
Celisse
The California Honeydrops
The Elovaters
G. Love & Special Sauce
Lime Cordiale
Collie Buddz
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Melt
John Craigie
The Heavy Heavy
Couch
Veronica Lewis
Lespecial
The Q-Tip Bandits
Steve Rondo
The Birch Swart Band ft. Anna Daley Young
