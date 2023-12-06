Events 30 holiday concerts and shows to see you through the season There are enough plays, ballets, and variety shows to keep you in the spirit right up until the end of the year. Mariah Carey, Santa at the Holiday Pops, Kate Flannery, Darlene Love, and the Urban Nutcracker will all be on Boston stages this holiday season. Apple TV+ via AP; Hilary Scott/Boston Globe; Courtesy Photo; Jim Davis/Globe Staff; Petr Metlicka

Event Link https://www.boston.com/culture/events/2023/11/22/30-greater-boston-holiday-concerts-shows-2023/

Everyone has their own holiday traditions — for instance, some people have been know to go a-wassailing, whatever that is. But is there a better way to mark the season than through music, dance, and laughter? With that in mind, here are 30 concerts, plays, musicals, ballets, and variety shows playing in Greater Boston this holiday season, extending right through the end of the year.

View the full rundown here.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events