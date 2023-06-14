Events 5 ways to enjoy Boston nightlife this summer Need some ideas for after-hours fun in Boston? We've got you covered. DJ Politik commands the dane floor at Mariel Underground, a nightclub in downtown Boston. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Boston’s summer nights are highlighted by cool breezes, sunsets, and a lit up city skyline. While going out in Boston can be tough when the last trains run before 1 a.m., there’s still plenty of after-hours fun to be had.

As Boston’s first-ever director of nightlife economy, Corean Reynolds has a vision to revamp Boston after dark through partnerships with local businesses, new policies, and initiatives.

“We are blessed to have so many different institutions, museums, theaters, in the city,” Reynolds told Boston.com. Her ideal night would include hopping around different areas. “If I’m in the theater district, after I see a show I’m going to Dumpling Cafe to end my night with some soup dumplings for sure. Maybe go to the W to listen to music, DJ. There’s so many things that make a good night because there are options out there,” she said.

Nightlife in the city is abuzz with bars, clubs, restaurants, events, and more. Below, find a list of five Boston nightlife activities to do this summer. From dancing to comedy shows, this list should give you a few ideas of how to spend any night in the city.

Explore one of the bustling neighborhoods

Don’t want to be stuck inside? Go out to one of Boston’s popular neighborhoods where you can hop from shops to bars to theaters. Some of the neighborhoods to explore this summer include Downtown where you’ll find Faneuil Hall for shopping and bar hopping, and the Theater District to catch the latest live shows like Jagged Little Pill at the Citizen’s Bank Opera House. In the Seaport, visit a rooftop bar like Lookout Rooftop Bar at the Envoy Hotel for food, music, drinks, and views of the city and the sea. In the North End try some authentic Italian cuisine at Bricco and finish off with dessert at Mike’s Pastry.

Go to a wine tasting

Grab some friends after work and head out to drink some wine. Boston has a few places to sip, chat, and relax on your summer nights. Make a reservation at the Boston Winery, where tastings take about an hour and you’ll expand your palette with five different wines. Others include Bacco’s Wine and Cheese, which has tastings throughout the month, and Mayhew, which has free wine tastings every Thursday.

Play games

Make your evening plans around a game or activity, like at Boston’s Lucky Strike in the Fenway or Versus in Downtown Crossing. Lucky Strike offers a full arcade, an 800-square-foot video wall, and bowling lanes. More into the classics? Go to Versus for some old fashioned arcade games like Galaga, Pac-Man, and Super Mario Bros. Reynolds’ recommended places like PKL Boston for pickleball, SPIN for ping pong, and Canvas Studio for a paint night.

Hit the dance floor

If you are looking forward to summer nights when you can get down and boogie, then check out one of Boston’s nightclubs. The Royale is a great place to start if you’re looking to dance or attend a concert. However, if you are looking to dine before you dance, Mariel Underground can satisfy both of those needs with its a Havana-style nightclub in Post Office Square. Or you could head over to The Grand for its modern lighting system and luxurious dance floor in Seaport.

Have some laughs

If you want a summer night full of laughter head out and see a comedy show. Check out shows coming up at the MGM Music Hall, Wilbur Theatre and Wang Theatre this summer. See one of the many comedians coming to the city including Ali Wong at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Ben Schwartz at the Chevalier, and Felipe Esparza at the Wilbur.

