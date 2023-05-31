Events 6 free fitness programs in Boston this summer Looking to get active this summer? Check out these free workouts. Seaport Sweat class outdoors in the Seaport Common in the summer of 2022. Courtesy of Seaport by WS Development

Summertime is fast approaching and there are countless reasons to get outdoors. The parks and gardens are in bloom, skies are clear, and Boston is full of fun and active opportunities. Across the city you can find free outdoor fitness programs in the summer with a range of classes to fit your fitness levels and interests.

Here’s our list of six summer fitness series that you can check out in the next few months. You’ll find classes that range from Zumba, dance, HIIT, weight training, yoga, and more on our list.

Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series Afrobeats dance instructor Pauline Morise leads a class at Gertrude Howes Playground in Roxbury. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The City of Boston is offering its Parks Fitness Series again this year through free fitness programs in Boston parks. Hate commuting into the heart of Boston? Weekly classes are offered in parks all around the city including in Dorchester, Charlestown, Brighton, Roslindale, Roxbury, South End, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, East Boston and other locations. They offer both in-person and virtual programs including Zumba, yoga, strength training, tai chi, and more. Classes are open for participants at any fitness level and are held from May 7 to September 2.

You’ve probably seen people biking, jogging, or enjoying the sun at the Esplanade, but have you seen a Zumba class? Well, this summer you will when the Esplanade Association continues their River Fit Summer Fitness Series. They Esplanade Association offers free seasonal fitness classes in the fall, winter, and summer. Their outdoor programs will be lead by some of Boston’s most popular instructors. Previous classes have included yoga, Zumba, dance, and HIIT. Their 2023 schedule is still in the works, but summer classes will begin in July, according to an Esplanade Association representative.

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy will be holding fitness classes this summer presented by Blue Cross Shield of Massachusetts. Classes will take place throughout the park from June through September. Again this year, they will offer a mix of classes like yoga, HIIT, dance, strength, cardio, and much more. Their classes are scattered throughout the day to suit your schedule with some in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Check out their website to learn more.

Healthworks is dedicated to helping women and non-binary people to work on their physical and mental health in an environment of collaboration. This summer, Healthworks will be joined by instructors from Republic Fitness to host free outdoor classes “all summer long.” Classes will be held at locations around Boston such as Cambridge, Brookline, Allston, and more. Classes offered include Zumba, cardio, yoga, and HIIT. Check out their schedule here.

The November Project offers workouts throughout Boston in many different forms. Workouts include a strength and cardio circuit, stairs training, jogging, and running. The November Project holds workouts at different locations throughout Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Somerville, and online. Check out their schedule ahead of the Monday workouts for that week’s location. See their website to learn more.

Seaport Sweat a free outdoor fitness series next to the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Seaport Sweat is back offering fitness classes May through September. This will be their eighth season hosting free workouts including pilates, HIIT, conditioning, Zumba, yoga, and barre. Programs will be lead by new and past instructors and are open to those at all levels of fitness. See their schedule here.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events