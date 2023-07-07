Events Here are 7 food festivals to visit in New England This summer, celebrate with oysters and Greek fries. Get a taste of seafood this summer at a New England festival. Photo courtesy of Charlestown Seafood Festival

This summer, if you’re looking to get out in the sun and try some of the diverse cuisines that New England has to offer, make a day of it by visiting a food festival. We’ve rounded up seven events in the region, ranging from a seafood celebration in Rhode Island to a hot sauce festival in New Hampshire. With live music, competitions, and enough beer to go around, you’re bound to have a fun time while enjoying eclectic fare.

New England food festivals happening this summer.

July 7-8

On Friday night, this festival will hold a rum and brew tasting, where you can enjoy Caribbean-themed cocktails, craft beer, cider, and mead. When Saturday rolls around, enjoy food from Jamaica Mi Hungry, Comfort Kitchen, Reggae Food, and more. Get yourself a slice of rum cake, watch a chef demo, and listen to the music of steel drums. Harvard Athletic Complex, 145 North Harvard St., Boston; advance tickets for the 21+ rum and brew tasting are $45, and advance tickets for the food festival start at $35.

July 8-9

Celebrate Greek culture by feasting on a variety of dishes: burgers, Greek fries, spanakopita, moussaka, gyros, dolmans, and more (and did we mention baklava?). Kids can create sand art, while all may tune into live Greek music from the band Enosis. Score big through the festival’s raffle, and dance the day away. The Hellenic Center, 117 County Rd., Ipswich; admission for both days is $5.

July 9

Come one, come all! At Somerville’s Bow Market, you’ll be able to taste some fresh East Coast oysters, while enjoying other specials offered on site. Think about picking up some fried oyster pizza from HotBox and stopping by the beer station at Remnant Brewing. When you visit the VIP Lounge, you’ll be able to get endless Topo Chico, try out fried seafood specials from Saus, and settle into a private cocktail bar by Nook. Bow Market, 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville; tickets start at $18.

July 22

If you’re going to be in the vibrant South End neighborhood this summer, stop by this festival. There will be food trucks, such as What’s Up Cupcake, Lobsta Love, Meriano’s Cannoli Truck, and North East of the Border. While you stroll through the sunshine, sip on a beer from brewery’s like Dorchester Brewing Co., Turtle Swamp Brewing, and Redemption Rock Brewing Co. Of course, there will be crafts from artisans for sale, including jewelry, candles and soaps. SoWa Boston, 500 Harrison Ave., Boston; advance tickets are $5.

July 22-23

For the brave souls out there, this Connecticut food festival specializes in spicy dishes. You’ll find 15 food trucks, such as Dem Boyz Grill and Chompers, doling out flavorful plates. Indulge in wings, tacos, fiery burgers, and great BBQ. Vendors will also be present, selling clothing and jewelry, if you need a break from all that heat, so come prepared to peruse. Jillson Square, 533 Main St., Willimantic, Connecticut; free admission.

July 29

Here’s another chance to see how much spice you can handle. At the New England Hot Sauce Fest, 35 regional hot sauce companies will allow you to sample their products. During the Duel Chip Challenge, six hot sauce celebrities will compete against each other on stage. And what else can you expect? Food trucks and crafters will be around, while you can enjoy beer from Smuttynose Brewing Co. A DJ will play 80s music all day, and kids can participate in face painting. Smuttynose Brewing Co., 105 Towle Farm Rd., Hampton, New Hampshire; tickets start at $11.

August 4-6

No New England summer would be complete without a celebration of seafood, and this Rhode Island event has you covered. You’ll be able to dig into lobster rolls, fish and chips, chowders, clam cakes, corn on the cob, and items from a raw bar. Participate in amusement rides, listen to live bands, watch fireworks, score in raffles for prizes like kayaks, and enjoy even more entertainment. Before you leave, make sure you get a scoop of ice cream or an order of mini doughnuts, and it’ll be the end cap to a perfect day. Ninigret Park, 5 Park Ln., Charlestown, Rhode Island; general admission is $12.

